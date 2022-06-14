Coronation Street star Melanie Hills quits soap
Coronation Street fans predict shock teen pregnancy

Summer and Aaron are back together

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have predicted  a shock teen pregnancy for Summer Spellman.

Summer recently got back together with boyfriend Aaron and decided they wan to go on holiday together.

However fans are now predicting Summer will fall pregnant.

Coronation Street Aaron and Summer talk on a bench in Victoria Garden
Fans think Summer could fall pregnant with Aaron’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer and Aaron

Last year Summer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, however she has also been struggling with an eating disorder called bulimia.

On top of her health struggles, Summer has been determined to get into Oxford University.

But the pressure of the exams has all been too much for her.

After Billy found out Summer has been making herself sick, he took her to a diabetes support group.

At the group Summer met Aaron. The two seemed to like each other but when she opened up about her bulimia, he cut contact with her.

Corrie: Summer is pleased to meet Aaron at a diabetic support group
Summer and Aaron met a couple of months ago (Credit: ITV)

Summer began skipping her insulin injections, however during on of her exams her blood pressure increased and she ended up in hospital.

Hearing what happened, Aaron went to see Summer and confessed the reason he broke things off with her was because he also struggles with an eating disorder.

After the incident in the exam, Summer was determined to finish the rest of her exams.

However when the pressure began to get to her, she decided to take revision cards into the exam hall.

When she dropped them in the hall, Aadi was accused of cheating. Eventually Summer confessed she was the one who cheated and that she no longer wanted to go to university.

Coronation Street Summer suffers a hypo in her exam
Summer struggled with her exams (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Summer will fall pregnant

In last night’s episode (Monday, June 13) Asha and Amy weren’t talking to Summer after how she treated Aadi.

Aaron assured Sumer he would always be there for her and later suggested they get back together and go on holiday.

Later Summer told Billy about her holiday plans and he thought it was just what she needed.

But fans are predicting Summer will fall pregnant with Aaron’s baby.

