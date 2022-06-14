Coronation Street fans have predicted a shock teen pregnancy for Summer Spellman.

Summer recently got back together with boyfriend Aaron and decided they wan to go on holiday together.

However fans are now predicting Summer will fall pregnant.

Fans think Summer could fall pregnant with Aaron’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Summer in Coronation Street and how old is actress Harriet Bibby?

Coronation Street: Summer and Aaron

Last year Summer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, however she has also been struggling with an eating disorder called bulimia.

On top of her health struggles, Summer has been determined to get into Oxford University.

But the pressure of the exams has all been too much for her.

After Billy found out Summer has been making herself sick, he took her to a diabetes support group.

At the group Summer met Aaron. The two seemed to like each other but when she opened up about her bulimia, he cut contact with her.

Summer and Aaron met a couple of months ago (Credit: ITV)

Summer began skipping her insulin injections, however during on of her exams her blood pressure increased and she ended up in hospital.

Hearing what happened, Aaron went to see Summer and confessed the reason he broke things off with her was because he also struggles with an eating disorder.

After the incident in the exam, Summer was determined to finish the rest of her exams.

However when the pressure began to get to her, she decided to take revision cards into the exam hall.

When she dropped them in the hall, Aadi was accused of cheating. Eventually Summer confessed she was the one who cheated and that she no longer wanted to go to university.

Summer struggled with her exams (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict Summer will fall pregnant

In last night’s episode (Monday, June 13) Asha and Amy weren’t talking to Summer after how she treated Aadi.

Aaron assured Sumer he would always be there for her and later suggested they get back together and go on holiday.

Later Summer told Billy about her holiday plans and he thought it was just what she needed.

But fans are predicting Summer will fall pregnant with Aaron’s baby.

Do we think the next Summer storyline is going to be a holiday pregnancy?? 😂😂😂 #corrie — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) June 14, 2022

Maybe summer will get pregnant #Corrie — monkey (@bestchester276) June 13, 2022

I swear if Summer gets pregnant l will lose the will to live. #Corrie — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) June 13, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.