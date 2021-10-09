Coronation Street fans predict romance for Debbie Webster and Zeedan Nazir

Coronation Street fans are predicting a romance for Zeedan Nazir and Debbie Webster.

The two restauranteurs have been at war for the past week over their respective curry nights.

Does Debbie Webster have the hots for Zeedan Nazir? (Credit: ITV)

At first Debbie poached their chef and then she made a series of fake bookings in an attempt to ruin their night – and steal the custom for her own Bistro.

Last night she was set to have a lunch with Ronnie – but he cancelled after eating at Speed Daal’s curry van.

Storming outside Debbie was furious with Zeedan.

“What are you playing at? Move this van now. I’m calling the authorities. I bet you don’t have a licence for this truck. It’s a public hazard.

But as Debbie floundered, Zeedan couldn’t resist taking delight at her fury.

And when they hadn’t moved it later, Debbie thundered: “How many times do you need telling?

“If you don’t shift this cafe on wheels, I’m calling the council.”

But with his father in law’s shock arrival and threats to consider, Zeedan decided to back down.

And when Debbie apologised for stealing their chef to ruin their tasting night, there was palpable chemistry in the air.

“Look there’s room for both of us, right?” Zeedan said to the shock of his family.

Fans are convinced the pair will have a steamy romance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Zeedan Nazir flirts with Debbie Webster

“Agreed, and for what it’s worth – I thought your truck was a stroke of genius,” Debbie purred.

“You’ll go far.”

And now viewers are convinced the pair are set for a steamy romance.

One said: “Hands up who thinks Zeedan ends up with Debbie #Corrie.”

A second said: “Why do I feel they will end up in bed together, Zeedan and Debbie #Corrie @itvcorrie. Also Leanne can’t be happy at war in business given her past with Kal.”

A third said: “Anyone else feel the sexual tension between Debbie and Zeedan? #Corrie”

