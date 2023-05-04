Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday May 3, 2023), Paul attempted to steal a car in the Freshco’s car park.

After reconsidering he went to the Bistro and threatened Damon, demanding that he gave him £25k. Damon then set out to shut Paul up.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted that Paul will be murdered after Damon’s threat. Could they be right?

Damon made a phone call about Paul (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon made a threat

Last night, Paul asked Niall for a job and attempted to steal a car in the Freshco’s car park before being talked out of it by Dee-Dee.

Afterwards, Paul then made his way to the Bistro and threatened Damon. He demanded £25k or he’d go to the police about him and his associates.

With Paul asking Damon to buy his loyalty he asked for the money tomorrow. Damon told him that he’d give it to him when he had it.

However, Damon then made a phone call and made a threat of his own as he told the person on the phone that Paul needed to be shut up before he dobbed them in.

Fans think that Paul will be murdered (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict that Damon will murder Paul

After hearing Damon make a phone call and threaten Paul, Coronation Street fans have predicted that Damon will murder Paul before he dies of MND.

One person tweeted: “Paul won’t have to cope with the worst of the MND; he’ll get himself killed waaaaay before that.”

Paul won't have to cope with the worst of MND; he'll get himself killed waaaaay before that #Corrie — Meep (@floweroflondon) May 3, 2023

Yeah, Damon could end up making Paul disappear like what he did to Jacob or Damon could kill him, #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) May 3, 2023

A second Coronation Street viewer commented: “Yeah, Damon could end up making Paul disappear like what he did to Jacob or Damon could kill him.”

Another person agreed with other fans and took to Twitter to write: “Paul, you’re going to be dead by Friday.”

“Paul is genuinely on a mission to die,” added one more.

A final fan wrote: “Or they might just fit you with a pair of cement boots Paul then take you fishing to see if you can find Teddy in the car box.”

Will Damon murder Paul? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Damon kill Paul?

Now that Paul’s threatened Damon, Damon will stop at nothing to ensure that Paul is silenced. He’s removed his own son, Jacob, from the Street before to ensure that he doesn’t get into trouble with the police.

With Damon setting out to protect himself and silence Paul, will he resort to killing him? Will Damon murder Paul?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Damon kill Paul? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!