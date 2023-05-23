Fans of Coronation Street have predicted a shocking twist in the current storyline between Craig Tinker and Faye Windass. With Faye feeling increasingly trapped, she confided in brother Gary. This led some to believe that Gary might murder Craig in upcoming episodes.

Recent episodes of the soap have seen Faye eyeing up an exit from Weatherfield – in the shape of daughter Miley and ex-lover Jackson. Jackson and Miley asked Faye to leave the cobbles with them, to make a home outside of Weatherfield.

Faye revealed to Gary the dirt that Craig has on her (Credit: ITV)

Gary rages as Faye reveals Craig’s controlling side

It’s become increasingly clear that Faye would love to go with them both – but finds herself feeling trapped by fiancée Craig. Not only did she agree to marry Craig, but she also worries that he could have her arrested for a past crime.

Craig knows that Faye killed a pensioner in a hit-and-run accident last year, along with pal Emma. Faye fears that, should she choose to leave Craig, then he might let slip to the police.

As Gary confronted Faye in last night’s episode, he asked her why she felt she couldn’t leave Craig. Faye told him that she wasn’t sure whether he might have her arrested for the crime.

Could Craig’s desperation to keep Faye put him in an early grave? (Credit: ITV)

Could Gary murder Craig on Coronation Street?

Gary’s subsequent rage led some fans to wonder whether he could murder Craig. Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their theories as to what might happen next.

“Craig you better run, Gary can kill AND clearly get away with it!” warned one worried viewer.

Craig you better run, Gary can kill AND clearly get away with it!! #Corrie — Sarah ✨ (@Sarah2022x) May 22, 2023

“Gary is off to town to kill Craig so Faye can live happily ever after,” predicted another.

@itvcorrie #corrie #coronationstreet Gary is off to town to kill Craig so Faye can live happily ever after. — Peter Brown (@Tongueflicker) May 22, 2023

“That’s alright Faye, Gary will just take Craig for a walk in the woods!” said a third viewer, referring to Gary’s murder of gangster Rick Neelan.

That’s alright Faye, Gary will just take Craig for a walk in the woods! 🤣 #corrie — dawn marie 🇬🇧 🇬🇾 (@fulbut) May 22, 2023

“Ah yes, Gary’s opportunity to ‘do in’ Craig!” another wrote.

Ah yes Gary opportunity to do in Craig! #corrie — 🖤demelcy 💔 (@demelcy) May 22, 2023

An angry Gary is not to be reckoned with (Credit: ITV)

Who has Gary killed before?

Could an enraged Gary Windass kill Craig to protect his sister? According to the viewers, he certainly has the potential – and the previous.

He previously killed gangster Rick. After meeting Rick in the woods, the pair fought – and Gary killed the criminal with a rock, burying him out in the wilderness. Craig had better watch his back!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

