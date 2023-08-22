Coronation Street fans all predict huge Tyrone paternity twist

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, August 21), Tyrone started to embrace Cassie being a part of his life.

He was quick to believe Cassie’s lies instead of listening to Evelyn’s warnings.

Now, Coronation Street fans have all predicted a huge paternity twist for Tyrone.

Dean ended up punching Michael (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie got into some trouble

Last night, Tyrone was singing his mum’s praises throughout the episode, believing that Cassie had changed. He wanted her to stay living with him for a while.

Pretending that she was going to Citizen’s Advice bureau to search for a flat, Cassie then met up with her drug dealer, Dean.

Dean soon lashed out at her demanding that she pay him, resulting in Cassie falling to the ground in pain.

Michael saw Cassie in a bad way and took her to A&E. Cassie thanked him for his time as she asked whether he had a wife (could a future romance be on the cards for the two?)

However, heroic Michael soon ended up getting punched by Dean at the hospital as he tried to defend Cassie.

Ronnie witnessed the altercation and wanted to call the police but Cassie begged him not to.

Later on, Cassie returned back to Tyrone’s with her wrist in a bandage, pretending that she’d hit it on a vending machine.

Fans watching at home picked up on the not-so-subtle potential romance hint. One said: “Why do I feel Michael and Cassie will start getting off with each other?” Another added: “Why do I have a feeling Cassie and Michael are going to fall in love?”

Fans reckon that Kev is Ty’s dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all predict Tyrone paternity twist

Earlier this week, Kevin stared at Cassie as if he recognised her, asking if she was Tyrone’s mum. Now, fans have gone as far as to predict that Kevin is actually Tyrone’s biological dad.

They reckon that he previously slept with Cassie and is Tyrone’s father!

One person wrote: “That’d be good if Kevin turns out to be Tyrone’s father.”

Another Coronation Street fan commented: “Kevin thought Tyrone’s mother looked familiar. Did he once have a drunken bonk with her? Is he Tyrone’s dad?”

A third viewer said: “Kevin looked at Cassie for a long time, almost staring. Could he possibly be Ty’s Dad? DNA test on the horizon??”

A final person joked: “Are we doing a ‘who is Tyrone’s dad’ then? Kevin? Ken? Curly Watts?”

Could Kev be Tyrone’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Kevin Tyrone’s biological dad?

Up until 2018, Tyrone had always believed that Jackie and Darren Dobbs were his biological parents.

Now his mum, Cassie, has arrived on the cobbles. But, who is his biological dad?

Could Kevin actually be Tyrone’s dad? Has Ty been working alongside his own father this entire time?

