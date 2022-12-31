Coronation Street's Summer is looking shocked and, in a bubble, Mike is looking worried
Coronation Street fans predict horrifying Summer Spellman twist at hands of creepy Mike and Esther

Fans are terrified for Summer

Coronation Street fans have made a horror prediction for Summer Spellman.

The teenager has been ensnared by the so-called creepy couple, Mike and Esther with them hoping she will be their surrogate.

Mike, Esther and Summer study a letter, looking worried on Corrie
How much danger is Summer in in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

They first tried to pay to buy her baby from her.

But after Summer suffered a miscarriage, desperate for cash, Summer pretended to still be pregnant.

However when they learned the truth, things took a strange turn.

They convinced Summer to act as a surrogate for them again – this time by carrying their baby.

And they even tempted her to move in with them.

Now trapped in their home, Summer appears to have no escape – and fans think it’s only going to get worse.

Coronation Street - Summer's Whereabouts Is Revealed As She Pays Esther and Mike A Visit (28/12/22)

Summer in danger in Coronation Street

They fear she is about to be coerced into getting pregnant with the couple’s baby – the old fashioned way.

One fan said: “Yes Summer, and to think you were going to Oxford!!! That baby nonsense will backfire spectacularly….it won’t be a turkey baster…more like being coerced into sleeping with that vile Mike.”

A second said: “This creepy couple look like they have Summer there trapped until she gives birth.”

Another said: “I still think he will at least attempt to impregnate Summer ‘the old-fashioned way’.

Coronation Street fans fear Summer will be abused by the pair (Credit: ITV)

“But hopefully someone will rescue her before he gets to do the dirty deed.”

Another added: “Summer’s current situation is a bit ‘modern slavery’ to me.”

Other fans are convinced Mike and Esther have other victims stashed in the house.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

They even think the creepy couple might have people tied up in their basement.

“I bet Mike and Esther have people locked up in the basement,” said one.

While another added: “Esther and Mike are giving me red flags. I don’t trust them at all.”

