Coronation Street fans predict Hope will kill in revenge for Cilla’s death

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Thursday January 26, 2023), Hope was devastated when she and Ruby found Cilla the Chinchilla dead on the floor.

They had been looking after Peanut the Dog when they noticed that Cilla’s cage door had been left open, leading to Cilla’s premature death.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted that Hope will kill in a bid to get revenge for Cilla’s death.

Hope and Ruby were horrified to find Cilla dead on the carpet (Credit: ITV)

Hope found Cilla the Chinchilla dead

Last night, Kirk asked Hope to look after Peanut the Dog.

He agreed to pay her £10 if she did a good job.

Hope and Ruby left Peanut unattended and came downstairs to find that Cilla the Chinchilla’s cage door had opened.

They started to look for Cilla and found her on the floor.

Tyrone did his best to save Cilla but nothing could be done.

She was dead.

Poor Cilla only survived a week in Fiz and Tyrone’s house.

Hope then blamed Peanut, causing anger for Beth and Kirk, who explained that Cilla had no signs of any bite marks.

Evelyn then suggested that Peanut had frightened Cilla to death.

Later on, Hope buried Cilla and confessed that she loved her more than Ruby.

When her family had walked away, she promised to get revenge for her furry friend.

Hope vowed to get revenge for Cilla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think that Hope will kill Peanut

Corrie fans have predicted how Hope will get her revenge.

They reckon that Hope will kill Peanut.

One fan wrote: “noooooooo if Hope kills Peanut (the dog) I’m gonna be sooooooooo sad.”

noooooooo if Hope kills Peanut (the dog) im gonna be sooooooooo sad #Corrie — ☆ han (@noodlelvr2016) January 26, 2023

#Corrie All those who think Hope is going to kill the dog??? — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) January 26, 2023

Look out Peanut, Hope is going to kill you by revenge! #Corrie — Justin Rafferty (@j_raff2021) January 26, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “All those who think Hope is going to kill the dog???”

A third Corrie fan warned: “Look out Peanut, Hope is going to kill you by revenge!”

Another asked: “Is Hope going to kill the dog now?”

A final fan predicted: “Hope’s gonna slaughter Peanut the Sausage Dog.”

Is Peanut in danger?

Is Hope a killer?

Peanut needs protecting at all costs.

Hope has a plan (Credit: ITV)

How will Hope get revenge on Peanut?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers show that Hope will try her best to get revenge on Peanut.

Asking Sam to borrow Vin Diesel the Weasel from the barber’s, Hope puts the weasel’s mouth on her arm.

With bite marks on her arm, she goes up to Peanut and screams, pretending that he’s bitten her.

Will Fiz believe Hope?

Will Beth realise that Peanut’s been framed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

