Coronation Street fans have predicted Carla Connor is pregnant with Adam Barlow’s child after their night together.

Last week, after a fight with her boyfriend Peter, Carla stormed off to a hotel, where she had originally booked a room for the two of them.

Seeing Carla upset at the hotel, Peter’s nephew Adam tried to calm her down. However the two ended up spending the night together.

Carla cheated on Peter

The next day, Jenny and Johnny found Peter drunk in the Rovers and took him to hospital. When Carla found out what happened, she rushed to Peter and he apologised for their argument.

But later, the hotel called and told him that the man Carla was with had left his wallet there.

Carla told Peter she cheated

Whilst Carla tried to play it off, she eventually broke down and confessed to Peter that she slept with someone. However she didn’t tell him that she slept with Adam.

But now fans are predicting that Carla could be pregnant with Adam’s child, saying she will find out in the coming weeks around the soap’s 60th anniversary and festive period.

I genuinely think Carla's gonna get pregnant by Adam. I don't think they'd have had that scene with Peter saying things about her not being a mother otherwise… #Corrie — Jolly Holly (@HollyWe16626271) November 20, 2020

Of course Carla will end up pregnant won't she?#corrie — kate (@8twinge) November 20, 2020

Carla pregnant by Adam by Christmas #Corrie — Carol Hill (@carolhill643) November 20, 2020

Carla will probably get pregnant again with another little baby Baldwin/Barlow #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@wee_westie27) November 20, 2020

Can we expect Carla pregnant now, whose the daddy #Corrie @itvcorrie @DuncanLindsay — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) November 20, 2020

What’s the betting Carla ends up pregnant? Once is all it takes in #Corrie — Mike Pav (@CharlieBunyan) November 20, 2020

Carla's going to be pregnant isn't she 😬 #corrie — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) November 20, 2020

Calling it now, Carla will get pregnant with Adam's baby and this will be apart of the 60th anniversary ep #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) November 20, 2020

So Carla's gonna find out she's pregnant on Christmas day, that causes Adam to get involved wanting to be part of it all – step up and be a dad etc – that's how Peter finds out it was Adam. We have a who's the daddy 9 months, and eventually turns out it's Peters…🙌 #corrie — Alicia Hodgson (@Alicia1985) November 20, 2020

Coronation Street: Carla and Adam’s sex secret ‘exposed in 60th anniversary’

Whilst Peter doesn’t know who Carla slept with, it has been reported that the truth will come out next month in the soap’s anniversary.

A source told the Metro: “The anniversary will see a number of massive storylines culminate and Carla and Adam’s secret will be at the heart of the drama for the Barlow clan.

Peter has no idea Carla slept with Adam

“Secrets like this are a ticking timebomb and when they explode, they can destroy relationships and families, perhaps even beyond repair?

“Will Carla and Adam conceal what has happened or is Peter in for a very cold winter as his world falls apart once more?”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

