Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that a future baby shock could be in store for Tyrone Dobbs. This comes as the soap continues to reference an old flame of the mechanic’s.

After a few conspicuous references to Tyrone’s ex, Alina Pop, some fans think that she could be headed back to Weatherfield – with Tyrone’s child in tow.

Alina joined the soap in 2019, after being rescued from a human trafficking ring. She and Tyrone then struck up a relationship, after he and Fiz split over his flirting with and attraction to Alina.

Tyrone and Alina were briefly together in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone and Alina split up in 2021, after she grew jealous of Tyrone’s lasting affection to Fiz and began exhibiting similar controlling behaviour to his abusive ex, Kirsty.

Before heading back to Romania, Alina claimed that she was pregnant with Tyrone’s child – before doubling-back to reveal that this was a lie. But could she have been telling the truth after all?

Before leaving, Alina told Tyrone that she was pregnant (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict Alina Pop baby shock for Tyrone

Writing on a Reddit thread, one Coronation Street fan pointed out how often Alina’s name had popped up lately, suggesting that this could foreshadow her return to the soap. Is there a surprise in store for Tyrone – who already has plenty to contend with, since the return of mother Cassie?

“It’s making me think that the writers are just going to send poor Tyrone into a deeper loop by having her come back and reveal that she was in fact pregnant when she left and now he has a new baby to go with his addict mother, body-swapped formerly mute daughter, psychotic lickle girl and one awesome nana,” the fan wrote.

Tyrone is now back with Fiz… but could Alina return to shake things up? (Credit: ITV)

In the comments below, a number of other viewers shared their thoughts. “Yes, the baby should be several months old by now, right? They’re holding that one back for the right moment,” another agreed.

“It would be an epic twist if Alina and Phil returned at the same time and then got together, then a custody saga for Alina’s baby ensues,” a third fan said.

Could Alina return, bringing Tyrone’s child – who would in fact be almost two now, with her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

