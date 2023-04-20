Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday April 19, 2023), Ryan looked at his scars for the first time since the acid attack.

Before his skin graft, he received a message from Crystal who wished him luck with his recovery and let him down gently.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted an affair for Ryan as one Weatherfield resident went above and beyond to protect him.

Ryan looked at his scars for the first time (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy protected Ryan’s feelings

Last night, Ryan decided to look at his scars for the first time after Crystal gave him some hope during a hospital visit.

With Carla by his side, he looked at his face but was upset that it looked worse than he had expected it to. Things were made worse when the surgeon revealed that he would need a skin graft as his skin wasn’t healing as well is it should be.

Later on, Carla and Daisy turned up at the hospital and found that Ryan had gone missing ahead of his skin graft.

They set up a search party and eventually found Ryan with his backpack outside of the tram station. Fortunately, they persuaded Ryan to go back to the hospital where he was able to still have his operation.

Daisy then told Daniel that she didn’t know how to tell Ryan that Crystal no longer wanted anything to do with him.

Trying to protect Ryan, Daisy pretended to be Crystal and messaged Ryan from her old phone, letting him down gently. Daisy pretended to Daniel that she was just transferring photos from her old phone to her new one.

When Ryan received the message, he was grateful that Crystal had let him down gently. He was unaware that Crystal didn’t care about hurting his feelings and that Daisy was the one trying to protect him.

Will Daisy cheat on Daniel with Ryan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict affair for Daisy and Ryan

Coronation Street fans have now predicted an affair for Ryan and Daisy after seeing Daisy prevent Ryan’s feelings from getting hurt.

somethings in the water in corrie with all these affairs/cheating and is daisy going to get with ryan now #Corrie — thomas forrest (@tommufc9524) April 19, 2023

I'm convinced Daisy and Ryan will get together eventually, which could be a great story but right now it might just be survivors' guilt. We'll see #Corrie — Sia. (@Sias_Creations) April 19, 2023

Daisys gonna end up with Ryan isn’t she? Gonna grow closer to him and further away from Daniel #Corrie — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 19, 2023

Will Ryan and Daisy get together? (Credit: ITV)

Will Daisy and Ryan have an affair?

Recently, Ryan told Alya that he loved her however she didn’t reciprocate his feelings and said that she just saw him as a friend.

Now, after Crystal has gone back to Ibiza, Daisy has been looking out for Ryan pretending to be Crystal from her old phone. But could their close bond soon develop into something romantic? Will Daisy and Ryan have an affair?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

