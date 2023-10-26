Coronation Street fans predict affair ahead of Peter’s exit from the cobbles

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 25), Peter breathed a sigh of relief when he found out that he would remain a free man.

After his arrest, Peter had feared going to prison but he was then told the good news that his charges had been dropped.

Coronation Street fans have now predicted an affair for Peter ahead of his exit from the cobbles.

Toyah comforted Peter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah comforted Peter

Last night, DS Swain brought Peter into the station and told him some good news.

They were dropping all charges as they had good reason to believe that Peter couldn’t have known about Stephen’s vow to not kill Jenny.

With Peter a free man, he breathed a sigh of relief as he realised what this meant for his future.

However, he soon grabbed a cigarette as Toyah turned her attention towards him.

She could see that Peter was struggling with the guilt of killing Stephen and opened up to him about her own experience of killing Imran.

Fans have predicted a romance for the two (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict affair for Peter and Toyah

After seeing Toyah support Peter whilst Carla put business first, fans have predicted that Peter and Toyah will have an affair ahead of Peter’s exit from the cobbles.

One Coronation Street fan wondered: “Peter to get back with Toyah?”

Could Peter and Toyah get back together? 👀#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) October 25, 2023

Carla is in spain don't say toyah and peter will end up in the sack #Corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) October 25, 2023

Another viewer suggested: “Could Peter and Toyah get back together?”

A third person said: “Carla is in Spain, don’t say Toyah and Peter will end up in the sack.”

Will Peter leave Carla for Toyah? (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter cheat on Carla?

Viewers will know that Chris Gascoyne is soon to leave his role as Peter Barlow.

But, how will he leave the cobbles? Could it have anything to do with an affair?

Will Peter cheat on Carla with Toyah? Will this be Peter’s exit storyline?

