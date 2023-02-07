Coronation Street fans predict a grisly end for Sean

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday February 6, 2023), saw Todd warn Sean about Laurence.

Mitch, Todd’s taxi driver, had told him to stay clear of Laurence.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted a grisly end for Sean.

Sean believed Laurence’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sean dismissed Todd’s suspicions

Recently, Todd accused Laurence of killing his wife.

After dropping these accusations, Todd became suspicious once again that something’s not quite right about the dishy dentist.

After a taxi ride, the taxi driver – Mitch, warned Todd that everyone should steer clear of Laurence.

Todd told Sean about the warning, making Sean question Laurence.

Sean showed Laurence a picture of Mitch through the taxi app and asked whether he knew him.

Laurence lied that he didn’t.

However, later on, Todd and Eileen found a photo online of Laurence, his wife and Mitch at the top of a mountain, proving that Laurence did know Mitch.

As the pair kept their findings from Sean, Sean was left ecstatic after finding out that Laurence had booked a trip away for him.

Todd then told Eileen to keep the findings a secret from Sean for 24 hours, whilst he did some more digging.

But, is Sean in danger?

Laurence lied to Sean (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear that Laurence will kill Sean

After realising that Laurence lied about knowing Mitch, fans think that Laurence killed his wife.

And, now they reckon that he’s about to take Sean on a trip away to the same place that his wife met a grisly end.

They think that Laurence is setting out to kill Sean next.

One fan wrote: “What’s the betting that this “break” that Laurence has booked for him and Sean is a rambling one! Just like the one his wife had her “accidental death” on?”

Another fan predicted: “Laurence’s taking Sean to Death Valley.”

A third viewer wondered: “Laurence is def shifty. I believe he’s set to take Sean on a mountaineering type break and his former wife ‘fell’ off a mountain. I can understand getting rid of her if he had something to gain, but why Sean if he isn’t in his will or could just leave him anyway?”

Is Laurence going to kill Sean?

Is Laurence a murderer? (Credit: ITV)

Is Laurence planning on killing Sean?

Later this week, Todd and Eileen track down Mitch the Taxi Driver.

Mitch reveals that he was having an affair with Laurence and thinks that he pushed his wife off of the cliff.

Eileen and Todd fear the worst as they prepare to tell Sean what they’ve found out.

But, did Laurence kill his wife?

And, is he planning on killing Sean?

