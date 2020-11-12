Coronation Street fans have praised Jane Danson as Leanne broke down in emotional court scenes in last night’s episodes (Wednesday, November 11).

Currently Leanne and Steve are fighting to have their son, Oliver’s, life support machine kept on.

Leanne and Steve believe Oliver still has a chance of recovery and if they have more time, they’ll be able to find a cure for his mitochondrial disease.

However doctors believe the right thing to do is to turn off Oliver’s life support machine.

Oliver is on life support (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes, Steve, Leanne and Simon gave their evidence in court as to why they think Oliver’s life support should be kept on.

Leanne gave her evidence telling the court Oliver reacted to certain things. However doctors believe any reactions Leanne recorded were not reactions but instead involuntary reflexes.

Coronation Street: Leanne fights for Oliver

When Leanne was asked if it was a possibility if Oliver’s movements were involuntary, she yelled: “All right yes. It’s a possibility. Is that what you want me to say?”

When the barrister revealed she had finished her questions, Leanne started to panic.

Leanne and Steve are in court this week (Credit: ITV)

She started saying that just because it was a possibility, it didn’t mean it was the truth.

When the judge suggested they took a break, Leanne said: “No. No. Don’t stop.

“Please I don’t want to stop. Just… just hear me out. Have you got kids? Right, well, you’ll know what I’m going through then won’t you? Could you do this? Could you sit here and say that your dying kid isn’t worth saving?”

She continued: “That little boy in that hospital bed is my son. He’s not some statistic. He’s my son. A little boy who I gave birth to. Who I have loved since the minute he was born. And you think it’s not going to happen to you, and then it does.

Fans praised Jane Danson for her performance (Credit: ITV)

“It could happen to any one of you. And when it does happen, all you want is for people to listen and to care and to do their best to save him because there is nothing you can do.”

Viewers commended the actress on her performance in the emotional scenes.

@RealJaneDanson has, for me, always been an amazing actress. Leanne my fav Corrie character. This is the most harrowing storyline, Jane has been nuanced and outstanding. This will have changed the Leanne I love forever, but Jane is doing this story such justice. #corrie — Sue Percillious. (@Wonky_Warner) November 11, 2020

@RealJaneDanson has been phenomenal is the Oliver Storyline. Leanne has been on the verge of falling apart for months, and Jane is making it so very watchable. #CoronationStreet #Corrie — Kevin (@orig80saddict) November 11, 2020

Jane Danson is playing a blinder 😭😭 #corrie — sharon coates (@gildashaz) November 11, 2020

Leanne & Oliver’s storyline in #Corrie is the most saddest one I’ve ever watched.

I can’t even imagine being in Leanne’s position or how I would cope.

Jane Danson is incredible. — ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢Lauren.༒ (@lozza___xx) November 11, 2020

My heart breaks for Leanne😭💔 This is every mother's worst nightmare losing their child. Jane Danson though👏 #Corrie x — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) November 11, 2020

What a powerhouse Jane Danson is. #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Andy Gibson of AndyGibsonTV.com (@AndyGibsonTV) November 11, 2020

Superb acting from Jane Danson as Leanne. So believable. #Corrie — PepperPot (@philm2244) November 11, 2020

Jane danson is just phenomenal #corrie — poppy ♡|CC is the LOML (@alisonsdani) November 11, 2020

Leanne and Nick

Later, Leanne panicked she had messed things up for Oliver.

Meanwhile Nick paid his stepson Oliver a visit in the hospital. When Leanne found out she was furious Toyah had let him in.

Will Leanne and Nick ever be able to fix things?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

