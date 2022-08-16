Audrey Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans praise ‘best episode in ages’ as they make plea to bosses

Audrey opened up to her friends

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street was praised as the ‘best episode in ages’ after Audrey opened up to her friends about her suicide attempt in last night’s episode (Monday, August 16 2022).

A few weeks ago Audrey tried to take her own life by taking sleeping pills.

However she was found and ended up in hospital.

In last night’s soap scenes Audrey went out for afternoon tea with her friends where she opened up about her mental heath and fans praised the episode.

Corrie Audrey looks worried as the psychiatrist questions her in hospital
Audrey recently went into hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Audrey’s struggle with depression

Viewers saw Audrey in hospital last month, having taking too many sleeping pills. She claimed it was an accident, but medical staff – and viewers – know that’s not the case.

She hasn’t told her family about what happened.

Last week her friends decided to organise an afternoon tea for Audrey.

In last night’s episode Audrey, Rita, Ken and Roy went for afternoon tea at one of Debbie’s hotels.

They ended up seeing Claudia there with Charles and decided to listen into their conversation.

When they began arguing and split up, Audrey, Ken and Rita came out of their hiding place.

Claudia went to join Audrey and her friends and caught up with them.

Audrey at afternoon tea in Coronation Street
Audrey told her friends about her suicide attempt (Credit: ITV)

Audrey opens up to her friends

As they all told each other stories of from their lives, Audrey admitted she attempted suicide three weeks ago.

Suddenly the lights dimmed and a waiter came out with a cake for Audrey’s birthday.

Audrey apologised but her friends told her not to be sorry.

She revealed that her neighbour found her on the floor and called for help.

Devastated by their friend’s revelation, Rita and Ken said they felt they had let her down.

Audrey revealed she had been given antidepressants but hadn’t taken them yet.

Audrey opened up to her friends (Credit: ITV)

Rita and Roy encouraged her to take them.

Audrey opened up more and admitted she was missing her husband Alfie, who died in 1999.

She revealed that she began to feel useless and when she had trouble with her eyesight, things spiralled.

Audrey admitted she felt better after confiding in her friends and was going to start taking her tablets.

Later Audrey went to see her grandson Nick and it’s clear she did want to reopen the salon.

She went into her salon as conversations between Audrey and her late husband Alfie could be heard.

Soon Audrey took one of her antidepressants. She then kissed her wedding ring and said: “Life in the old girl yet, Alfie, love.”

Corrie viewers praised the soap for showing Audrey opening up and called it the ‘best episode in ages.’

They also begged for more scenes like it.

Did you watch last night’s episode?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

