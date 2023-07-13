Coronation Street fans point out huge plot hole as Adam finds out baby daddy news

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 12), Sarah told Adam that he was the father of her baby.

She then went outside and ripped up an unopened letter with the paternity results inside, binning it.

Coronation Street fans have now pointed out a huge plot hole after Adam found out the baby daddy news.

Sarah told Adam he was the baby daddy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sarah lied to Adam

Last night, Sarah tried to speak to Adam about the upcoming paternity results but he didn’t want to talk about it. He then had a tense conversation with Daniel before rushing off to work.

In court, Adam started to defend his client but had to leave during the session due to having a panic attack. Dee-Dee offered to call Sarah but Adam told her not to before rushing off.

At home, Adam discussed the paternity results with Sarah after his panic attack, making Sarah feel bad for him.

She then lied that she’d received a phone call saying that he was the father of her baby.

With Adam excited with the news, Sarah went outside and and ripped up the unopened letter with the paternity results and binned it – despite telling Adam that there was no letter.

It was clear that Sarah didn’t actually know who the baby daddy was.

Adam didn’t need to see any written proof (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot huge Adam plot hole

Coronation Street fans have spotted a huge plot hole as Adam accepted the baby daddy news without any written proof.

They’re noting that he’s a lawyer and would be smarter than just to accept something without seeing it in black and white.

One fan tweeted: “Does nobody know how to tell the truth? As if Adam would just believe Sarah without seeing the evidence.”

Does nobody know how to tell the truth? As if Adam would just believe Sarah without seeing the evidence. #Corrie — a.scot (@scot_1929) July 12, 2023

Adam literally just come from court over a custody case, has been paranoid for weeks over this baby, yet takes one look at Sarah’s miserable chops and still believes her when she said they just phoned with the DNA results and the baby is his? 🤣 #corrie — Heather Ashton (@_HeatherAshton) July 12, 2023

Adam the lawyer doesn't want it in writing? I mean… When characters are really dumb it's hard to get on board. << #Corrie #CorronationStreet — Winter (@winterrocked) July 12, 2023

A second Coronation Street viewer commented: “Adam literally just came from court over a custody case, has been paranoid for weeks over this baby, yet takes one look at Sarah’s miserable chops and still believes her when she said they just phoned with the DNA results and the baby is his?”

A third fan stated: “Adam the lawyer doesn’t want it in writing? I mean… When characters are really dumb it’s hard to get on board.”

Is Adam really the baby daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Is Adam the real baby daddy?

Sarah told Adam that he’s the baby daddy but viewers know that she binned the letter with the paternity results in before reading it.

So, is Adam really the baby daddy? Or, is Damon the true father of Sarah’s baby?

