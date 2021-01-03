Coronation Street character Natasha Blakeman is returning and fans are overjoyed.

Actress Rachel Leskovac confirmed her return to the ITV soap on social media.

The actress played Weatherfield hairdresser Natasha, but made an exit last month.

Rachel has confirmed her return as Natasha (Credit: ITV)

On screen, Natasha landed a job in London that lasted three months and was forced to take it before Christmas.

She left son Sam with his dad Nick Tilsley while she went to launch a salon in the capital.

However, it wasn’t clear if Natasha would be making a comeback.

Until now that is – and Rachel has confirmed she will be returning to filming soon.

Tweeting that she had just had a video call with her on-screen son, Rachel announced the news.

She said: “Video call with @JudeRiordan the other day and he had me in stitches.

Video call with @JudeRiordan the other day and he had me in stitches. 🥰So much love for that young man – absolutely gorgeous and very funny too. Can’t wait to start filming again with you soon 💛@itvcorrie #littlelegend — Rachel Leskovac (@rachelleskovac1) January 2, 2021

“So much love for that young man – absolutely gorgeous and very funny too. Can’t wait to start filming again with you soon @itvcorrie #littlelegend.”

Corrie fans overjoyed at the news.

One responded: “Marvellous… Hope you’re both enjoying your festive fortnight off.”

A second commented: “I cannot wait to see you on screen again with him.”

Another added: “Aww, love you both on screen.”

Natasha Blakeman left for a new temp job in London (Credit: ITV)

Where did Natasha Blakeman go in Coronation Street?

Natasha was forced to leave Weatherfield after landing an opportunity to open a new hair salon.

She had to leave before Christmas to get the staff trained up.

At first, her son Sam was going to go with her – but then he ran away to his dad’s apartment. Sam tried to convince Nick to let him stay with him.

However, when Leanne ruled it out and Natasha said no, it looked like Sam had no option but to go.

But when he saw how much his son needed him, Nick opted to say yes.

He now lives in Natasha’s flat for the three months while she is in London.

And she will definitely be back – so could the former lovers reunite?

