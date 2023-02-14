In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday February 13, 2023), viewers were treated to a never-seen-before part of the set.

Carla and Peter’s flat was shown for the first time on the soap, despite being referenced for many years.

Now, Coronation Street fans have obsessed over this never-seen-before part of the set.

Coronation Street showed the inside of Carla and Peter’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Peter’s flat

Last night, Carla and Peter were in their flat.

Before now, the inside of the flat has never been seen.

The first scene inside the flat saw Peter receive some contact details from Abi.

She gave him the details of a man with a motorbike so that he could trade his tablet for it.

Carla then walked in on the phone and asked Abi what she was doing.

Whilst Abi joked that Peter had been hitting on her, Peter revealed that he was going to trade up his tablet for a motorbike.

Carla was unimpressed.

However, viewers were less impressed with the storyline than they were with the flat.

Fans love the flat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans obsess over the flat

Coronation Street fans are obsessing over Carla and Peter’s new flat.

They’re loving the modern and classy decor.

One fan wrote: “Obsessed with Carla and Peter’s flat.”

obsessed with carla and peter's flat 🤩🤩 #corrie — 🪐🖤✨ (@corriedalexo) February 13, 2023

I love Peter & Carla's new flat. Very stylish and modern. It's suits them perfectly. 👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️ #Carter #Corrie pic.twitter.com/5n8NtLZNwD — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) February 13, 2023

Omg Carla and Peter flat lush! #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) February 13, 2023

Another Corrie fan commented: “I lover Peter and Carla’s new flat. Very stylish and modern. It suits them perfectly.”

A third fan tweeted: “Omg Carla and Peter’s flat is lush.”

Did you love the new set?

Stephen laces Carla’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s in a spot of bother

This week, Carla gets on the wrong side of Stephen as she gives Sarah the job he wanted.

As payback, Stephen laces her drinks with LSD.

Carla feels groggy but doesn’t know that her drinks have been drugged.

With this, she jumps in the Underworld van and rushes off to a meeting that Stephen lied had been cancelled.

However, she loses control and crashes into Paul who is on Peter’s motorbike.

Will Carla get into trouble?

Can Stephen cover up his crimes once more?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

