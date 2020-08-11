Coronation Street fans love Dev Alahan’s new post-lockdown beard

Coronation Street fans are loving Dev Alahan’s new silver fox hair and beard after it was revealed in last night’s episode (Monday, August 11).

In the visit to the cobbles, Sally was in the corner shop and pointed out Dev’s facial hair.

She said: “Well done on that beard by the way.”

A chuffed Dev said: “Thank you very much.” But Sally then said to him: “I assume you did that for a charity?” And Dev looked slightly disappointed.

Dev proudly showed off his beard (Credit: ITV)

Later Craig and Dev were talking in the shop when Steve McDonald came in. Craig said to Steve: “What do you think of his new look then?” as Dev proudly showed off his beard.

However, Steve was slightly distracted looking for a sandwich.

But fans went wild for Dev’s new look saying he looked ‘amazing’ with his lockdown beard.

Dev looks amazing with his new hair and beard. He is rocking it #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) August 10, 2020

Coronation Street: Craig weight loss

Dev isn’t the only character for whom fans have noticed a change in appearance. Last week Colson Smith’s character Craig Tinker returned to screens.

As Colson has lost a lot of weight during lockdown, his alter ego also looked much slimmer when he reappeared.

Colson has lost weight over the last few months (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

Back in May, it was revealed Colson had lost nearly 10 stone. Although he hasn’t revealed exactly how much weight he’s lost, he is still keeping up with his fitness and exercise.

Most recently Colson shared a selfie in his Coronation Street dressing room showing off more of his weight loss.

Coronation Street continuity

As the soap stopped filming back in March for three months, many actors changed up their appearances by temporarily dyeing their hair.

However, actor Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew, is sure viewers will understand changes.

Craig recently returned to screens (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Women’s Own Magazine, he said: “We’ve all had a lot of time off. Some people have put on two stone, some people have lost it [weight], some people’s hair is a different length, but I’m sure viewers will understand.”

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

