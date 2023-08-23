Over in Coronation Street, Ryan has been battling an addiction to steroids after struggling with his acid burns.

He’s also been posting dodgy photos online in a bid to make some extra cash.

Coronation Street fans have now all issued the same complaint over the ‘wasted’ Ryan storyline.

Ryan is using steroids and posting dodgy pics online (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan is struggling

After the acid attack, Ryan’s been struggling to cope with adjusting. It took him time to go back to work and face the customers again, spending most of his time cooped up in the flat.

At the moment, he’s been living with Carla and Peter. However, they’re unaware that he’s developed an addiction to steroids.

He’s also just started messaging a person called Liv online and has sent her dodgy photos in return for some cash.

But, now fans are complaining that the soap has ‘wasted’ an opportunity for an important storyline with Ryan.

They’ve suggested that Ryan was the wrong choice of victim (Credit: ITV)

Fans issue same complaint over ‘wasted’ Ryan storyline

Coronation Street fans have issued the same complaint over a ‘wasted’ Ryan storyline. They have noted that the true impact of the acid attack has been lost now that the show is focusing more on addiction and an Only Fans type story.

They have complained that Daisy should’ve been the main victim of the acid attack which would’ve allowed the soap to show to go into more detail on the impact an attack can have on an ‘influencer’ like Daisy.

One fan complained on Reddit: “Instead of having him have realistic trauma they are trying to make more issue-led storylines out of it like addiction which goes nowhere. Also, I feel like it was a cheap way to try and get Daisy and Ryan together. ”

Another added: “This might be controversial but I think they made a big mistake in making Ryan be the one to save Daisy from the acid. It would have been much more hard hitting if Daisy’s face got burnt.”

Agreeing with this, another Coronation Street fan replied: “Yeah I agree, It would be more impactful because Daisy’s known for her looks and her appearance on social media, I feel like using Ryan was just the writers way to give him a storyline.”

Another viewer said: “I agree. And I never liked that they made Ryan suffer the attack; I think they were cowardly and ended up killing the discussion about stalkers and their effects on the victim. The plot was about Daisy being stalked, then it became about Ryan, then it became about the two of them getting closer again, then it became about steroids, and now it’s about Only Fans.”

Ryan sets up an online account (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ryan in Coronation Street?

Coming up on Coronation Street, Ryan tells Sean and Daisy about his plan to sell his photos.

They warn him that it will require him sending dodgy photos to strangers. However, Ryan ignores this warning and sets up an online account, thrilled with his new subscribers.

Lying to Carla and Peter, Ryan tells them that he’s making money as a fitness influencer. But, is Ryan in danger?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Have Coronation Street ‘wasted’ the storyline on Ryan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!