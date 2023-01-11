Coronation Street fans issue apology to Colson Smith as he tours New Zealand

Coronation Street fans have issued an apology to Craig Tinker actor Colson Smith as he holidays around New Zealand.

The 24-year-old, who has played the loveable cop on the ITV soap for over ten years, is miles away from the cobbles and living it up in the country.

However, fans of Colson were left sending their apologies to the Weatherfield star after he shared a snap from his latest getaway.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith in character as Craig Tinker (Credit: YouTube)

Coronation Street: Colson posts New Zealand snap

Taking to his Instagram on Monday (January 9) Colson beamed for the camera as he posed in front of a lake with a gorgeous sunset behind him.

The TV star appeared with some pals for the photo, and he rocked a baseball cap and blue tracksuit jacket.

Colson captioned the snap: “Sunset on Lake Taupo,” along with the New Zealand flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson Smith (@colsonjsmith)

Shortly after posting the holiday snap, Colson’s fans soon took to the comments to share their amazement at the pics.

One person gushed: “Enjoy yourself it looks magnificent.”

“Jealous,” someone else simply penned.

A third fan commented: “Nice pic!”

Corrie fans apologise to Colton

But other fans of Colson didn’t hold back while expressing their apologies.

“Sorry about our rubbish weather in NZ. Our summers are usually way better than this!” one fan proclaimed.

Echoing their thoughts, another said: “Sorry about the weather!”

“Corrie fan living in Auckland (moved to NZ 20 years ago lol) have the best time in NZ! The weather will pick up again soon,” a third fan penned.

The Corrie star’s impressive weight loss has inspired fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Colson Smith shares a weight loss update

Colson has undergone a radical transformation in recent years.

The actor, who plays police officer Craig Tinker on the soap, has dropped over 10 stone in the last two years alone.

He recently shared an update on his personal Instagram page.

The picture showed him hard at work at the gym, and looking fitter than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson Smith (@colsonjsmith)

Fans took to the comments below to applaud Colson’s journey.

Said one impressed fan: “I love your determination… I need some of that! Looking fab!”

“Wow! You’re looking so good Colson, they must be sick of altering your uniform on Corrie,” said another commenter.

“Looking great Colson!” one fan said.

“You look so good, keep up the excellent work,” encouraged another.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.