Coronation Street fans already can’t cope with Paul’s devastating death storyline

In Coronation Street on Wednesday night, Paul received some devastating health news as it was revealed that he might have Motor Neurone Disease.

When Paul asked what this meant for his future, the neurologist revealed that if he has MND he would only have a life expectancy of up to three years. Now, Coronation Street fans have been left in tears by the scenes.

Paul might have MND (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul might have MND

Earlier in the episode, Paul finally had something to be happy about when Nick gave him a job in the Bistro as a kitchen porter.

After his shift, Paul went for an appointment with his neurologist who explained that they still hadn’t been able to confirm a diagnosis for his hand injury.

Paul then asked the neurologist her opinion on what she thought was wrong with him. She then revealed that he might have onset Motor Neurone Disease and could expect to experience twitches and muscle cramps.

Paul would need to look out for these symptoms as this could indicate that he has the disease. She then explained that if he has MND, he would have a life expectancy of up to three years. He would also be unable to breathe by himself as the symptoms progressed.

After his appointment, Paul had a family meal with Summer and Bernie in the Bistro and started planning a holiday to Mykonos with them. He decided to keep quiet about his potential MND, going back home to sob alone.

Fans were choked up (Credit: ITV)

Fans have been left in tears by Paul’s health news

With it being recently revealed that Paul will be diagnosed with MND, Coronation Street fans have been left in tears after watching Paul receive his potential diagnosis.

One fan wrote: “Peter Ash absolutely stole the show on Corrie tonight – heart-breaking acting after receiving such devastating news. Watching Paul’s journey now will be a hard watch, but I know Paul will be up for the challenge and Corrie will give the story the sensitivity it deserves.”

@PeterAsh_85 absolutely stole the show on #Corrie tonight – heartbreaking acting after receiving such devastating news. Watching Paul's journey now will be a hard watch, but i know Paul will be up for the challenge and @itvcorrie will give the story the sensitivity it deserves. — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) April 5, 2023

Paul is breaking my heart💔 that scene at the end was so sad😢 fantastic acting👏🏾 @PeterAsh_85 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) April 5, 2023

Paul's gonna make me shed a lot of tears over the coming months #Corrie — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) April 5, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer commented: “Paul is breaking my heart. That scene at the end was so sad. Fantastic acting.”

A third viewer was in agreement, tweeting: “Paul’s gonna make me shed a lot of tears over the coming months.”

A fourth person cried: “Oh no Paul backing out of telling Summer what the doctor said. My heart breaks for him. He wants to be there for Summer and doesn’t want to let her down.”

Paul will start his struggle in silence (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What’s next for Paul?

Coronation Street have revealed that Paul will be diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease as he continues to struggle.

The disease will get rapidly worse for Paul, although he will struggle to tell his family, keeping the diagnosis a secret from his loved ones at first. But, will Paul be able to let his loved ones in?

Peter Ash recently revealed: “Paul is completely blindsided by the diagnosis…He decides to keep it from his family and friends as he tries to come to terms with the news.

“I knew very little about MND before embarking on the storyline. I am hugely grateful to the MND Association for all their help and support. For any actor playing a role which examines a real-life issue or condition there comes a huge sense of responsibility.

“We are aware that some people watching this storyline are experiencing it in reality, it is their life. Awareness and education are really important. I have learned so much even in the short time I have been involved in this storyline. We hope Paul’s journey can make people more aware of the symptoms and what it is like for someone to live with MND.”

