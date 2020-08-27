Coronation Street fans in stitches as Abi refers to Debbie as ‘Annie Lennox’

Coronation Street fans were left in stitches as Abi Franklin referred to Debbie Webster as ‘Annie Lennox’.

In last night’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday August 26) Debbie returned to Weatherfield to stay with Kevin, Abi and Jack.

However it was immediately clear that Abi wasn’t thrilled by Debbie’s arrival, perhaps because she’s struggling with addiction.

Debbie warned Abi to be nice to Kevin (Credit: ITV)

As Kevin popped out to get dinner for them all, Debbie warned Abi to be good to her brother Kevin.

But Abi responded saying: “Well chill your beans Annie Lennox, I have no intentions of messing him about.”

Fans were left in stitches by the comparison.

Abi called Debbie "Annie Lennox" #Corrie pic.twitter.com/PHYupiDmCz — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) August 26, 2020

Lol Annie Lennox is trending because of Debbie Webster 😂 #corrie — Lewis Pringle 🌹🇪🇺 (@lewispringle) August 26, 2020

I'M TELLING YOU ANNIE LENNOX AND DEBBIE ARE THE SAME PERSON #corrie pic.twitter.com/F6TZC5XECX — Kyle Sewell (@KTheBritMC) August 26, 2020

Coronation Street: Abi’s referring to Debbie as ‘Annie Lennox’

Debbie looks very similar to famous singer Annie Lennox (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time viewers have seen the similarities between Debbie and Annie.

Chill your beans, Annie Lennox.

When Debbie returned last year, fans pointed out how similar the two women look.

What’s next for Abi and Debbie?

This week, Abi tells Peter she will attend a meeting which helps those struggling with addiction.

However when Debbie offers to cook lunch suggesting she and Abi should get to know each other better, Abi has little choice but to accept.

But when Abi rushes off after she’s eaten Debbie is suspicious.

Debbie becomes suspicious of Kevin and Abi (Credit: ITV)

But as Debbie watches from a distance, her suspicions are heightened. Will Abi tell her and Kevin about her struggle with addiction?

Fans know Abi has struggled with addiction in the past. However when she moved to the cobbles she seemed to get her life on track.

But recently she relapsed after an accident at work, which saw a car engine fall on her arm.

Abi is struggling with addiction. But Peter is trying to help (Credit: ITV)

The accident meant she missed saying goodbye to her twins, who are moving to Australia with their adopted family.

In an upset state, Abi took morphine from the hospital, but was spotted by Peter, who is determined to help her.

But will Debbie end up getting the wrong end of the stick?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

