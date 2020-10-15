Coronation Street fans were left in hysterics as Gail was mistaken for an 80-year-old in last night’s episodes (Wednesday, October 14).

In the visit to Weatherfield, Gail, David and Sarah all planned for Audrey to have an 80th birthday party, as she was unable to celebrate during lockdown.

However Shona decided to invite some builders from the cafe over to No.8 to join the celebrations.

Coronation Street: Gail mistaken for Audrey

As David and Gail arrived home, Shona was outside telling one of the builders that the party is for her husband’s gran, who turned 80 in lockdown.

David returned home to see Shona had invited a bunch of people over (Credit: ITV)

Hearing the noise inside, David realised what Shona had done and told Gail that the buffet was being eaten.

The builder thinking Gail is 80. How rude.

But as Gail looked disappointed her buffet had been ruined, the builder looked at her and said “Happy birthday love.”

Gail was shocked when the builder believed she was turning 80 (Credit: ITV)

Despite Shona saying it was David’s gran’s birthday, and balloons revealing it was for an 80-year-old, the builder believed Gail was the birthday girl.

David and Shona couldn’t help but laugh and viewers were also left in hysterics.

We just laughed out loud at this!! Just what I needed after a horrific day!! 😂😂😂😂 #corrie #Gail #80 — Mrs G!! (@becky_grayless) October 14, 2020

The guy mistake Gail for Aurdery and think 🤔 Gail is 80!😂😂#Corrie — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) October 14, 2020

The builder thinking Gail is 80. How rude 🤣 #Corrie — O🎃 (@Owen_Tweets_) October 14, 2020

He thought Gail was 80 😭💀 #Corrie — TVFan (@tvfan6990) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Gail 🤣🤣🤣🤣#Corrie — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) October 14, 2020

That guy thinking Gail is 80 😂 #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 14, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Shona and David

As the food had all gone, Gail cancelled Audrey’s birthday celebrations.

Fans know that Shona suffered a brain injury earlier this year and has amnesia after coming out of a coma.

Recently she moved back in with David, Gail and the kids after living at Roy’s for a few months.

Next week, Gary tries to convince David to sell his house to Ray’s property mate, Roxy, in order to help his financial situation.

David decides to sell the house (Credit: ITV)

David speaks to Shona about the situation. She assures him she isn’t bothered about him selling the place, as long as they’re together.

Later, David tells Gary he’s agreed to sell the house on the condition it’s leased back to him.

But knowing Ray wants the Platt family out, Gary feels a pang of guilt. Will Ray kick the Platts out?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

