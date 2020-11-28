Coronation Street fans are broken hearted and in floods of tears after Oliver Battersby died.

In last night’s (Friday, November 27) episode the toddler lost his battle with mitochondrial disease and passed away.

Leanne broke down as son Oliver Battersby died (Credit: ITV)

He was surrounded by his parents Leanne and Steve, who sang to him.

“We’re ready,” Leanne told Dr Howarth as she walked back into the room to hold her son for a final time.

As they sang You Are My Sunshine, Oliver slipped away peacefully leaving Leanne and Steve sobbing.

And they weren’t alone, with viewers breaking down at home.

Read more: Coronation Street planned pigeon flu pandemic storyline but scrapped it

One heartbroken viewer said: “I think watching Oliver die on Corrie was the hardest thing I’ve ever watched on a soap, or anything for that matter.

“As a parent, it felt like a punch in my soul! Heartbreaking. #CoronationStreet #Corrie60”

“Bawling at Oliver dying in Corrie,” said a second. “Actually wanna go wake Rosie up and go hold her so tight.”

Leanne and Tracy watched as Oliver took his final breaths (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans break down as Oliver Battersby dies

A third said: “#Corrie has had me in floods and I knew it would!

“@RealJaneDanson was amazing and so was @simongregson123. The end where Leanne was on Oliver’s bed broke my heart.

“Well done, Corrie. Yet again!”

A fourth added: “I’ve just watched the second episode from tonight, [as if] watching Leanne and Steve saying goodbye to their young son in the hospital wasn’t upsetting enough, seeing Leanne in Oliver’s bedroom breaking down in tears was just beyond heartbreaking! #Corrie @itvcorrie #RIPOliver.”

Another said: “The way that @itvcorrie managed the harrowing storyline of turning off toddler Oliver’s life support was so moving.

“The cast managed to draw us into their pain and heartache despite social distance rules, the whole show was incredibly sad. They deserve awards for this.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jane Danson hits out at Vicky Entwistle over ‘disrespectful’ tweet

Next week will see Leanne struggle with her loss.

She will push Nick away and make the decision to leave the cobbles so she won’t be reminded of Oliver each day.

But will she leave for good? Or can she reunite with Nick and find a way to be happy again?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!