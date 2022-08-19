Coronation Street fans ‘heartbroken’ and ‘furious’ over tragic storyline

Coronation Street character Alma Baldwin died tragically in 2001.

The episodes showing her terminal cancer diagnosis are currently airing on ITV3 and fans are heartbroken by her impending death all over again.

Frank didn’t stand by Alma (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Alma in Coronation Street?

A missed smear test and a misdiagnosis led to Alma being diagnosed with cervical cancer in May 2001.

After several tests at the hospital it was revealed the cancer was too far advanced and was terminal.

Alma was devastated, but forced to accept she was going to die.

She had been due to move to Much Wenlock with new boyfriend Frank.

But when he found out the cancer diagnosis, he ended things telling her he loved her too much to watch her die. Alma told him she understood and she had actually decided not to move away from her friends and doctor anyway.

Alma even ended up comforting Frank, telling him she wanted him to remember her happy rather than as a burden.

Nevertheless, fans were furious with Frank for his heartless attitude as the scenes aired on ITV3 this week.

“This Frank on Classic Corrie he can’t watch Alma die so leaves her?!?! What an [Bleep]!!” raged one.

Another was very angry indeed: “I really hope Frank’s [bleep] cottage blows down in a freak storm and the [bleep] gets trapped in the remains while wild animals eat him and his screams go unheard.”

“I couldn’t resist popping on just to share my hatred of Frank,” tweeted a third.

“Unfortunately Frank we all watch people get ill even the ones we love. So selfish not to be there for her,” added another.

Alma’s diagnosis was terminal (Credit: ITV)

Fans heartbroken

As well as feeling upset about Frank’s behaviour, fans were struggling with the story in general.

They are heartbroken at the scenes.

Every scene with Alma and Audrey 😥😥🥺 #classiccorrie — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) August 19, 2022

Alma and Audrey 💔💔 beautiful scenes #ClassicCorrie — Miss Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@hannahbedford4) August 18, 2022

Audrey and Alma 😭 💔#ClassicCorrie — Sandra Singh (@welshbooky) August 18, 2022

Poor Alma, this cancer storyline going to be a difficult watch second time around. #classiccorrie — TV watcher (@TVprattle) August 17, 2022

Audrey was by her friend’s side throughout (Credit: ITV)

Did Alma die?

Best friend Audrey remained Alma’s rock throughout.

But Audrey struggled.

Alma kept her diagnosis between her and Audrey at first.

However, when Audrey accidentally let slip to Mike, he tracked Alma down to where she was holidaying at the Lakes.

He told her he’d never stopped loving her and was going to leave wife Linda to spend Alma’s final days with her.

Alma ultimately made Mike promise to go back to Linda.

Once they arrived home, Alma collapsed and was taken to hospital. She discovered her kidneys had failed and she didn’t have long left to live.

She insisted she didn’t want to die in hospital and needed to go home. Mike took her back to Audrey’s.

He stayed and nursed her alongside Ken. Audrey, who had been in London for a break, returned just in time.

As Audrey arrived in Alma’s bedroom to say goodbye on June 15 2001, Dr Matt took Alma’s pulse and revealed she had died.

