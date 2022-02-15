Coronation Street fans have two shocking theories about who spiked Amy Barlow in last night’s episode (Monday, February 14).

In last night’s double bill of Corrie, Amy, Asha, Aadi and Summer decided to go to clubbing with Amy’s boyfriend Jacob after their school Valentine’s dance.

Max Turner was recording the dance on his camera. He appeared to catch Amy pouring alcohol from her waterbottle into her drink.

Amy was at the dance with her friends, but was she spiked there? (Credit: ITV)

Soon Amy’s uncle and school teacher Daniel Osbourne went over to chat to the teens and put his drink down next to Amy’s drink.

When he realised they were drunk, he ordered them to leave. Before heading off, Amy picked up a drink, finished it and left.

Later Amy, Asha and Aadi met Jacob at the club, but soon Amy collapsed outside.

Asha called an ambulance and Aadi could be seen watching Amy get into an ambulance.

Asha immediately thought Jacob had given Amy drugs.

Amy collapsed outside of the club (Credit: ITV)

Jacob claimed he never gave her anything and thought she had been spiked before they even got to the club.

Later Steve told Asha and Aadi that doctors believe she’s taken GHB, which is a date rape drug.

He asked Asha and Aadi if either of them had it and Aadi claimed he didn’t know what it was.

Coronation Street fan theories about who spiked Amy

However fans have two theories, the first is that Aadi was the one who spiked Amy’s drink to get Jacob in trouble.

#Corrie I think Aadi is looking a bit shifty 🤔 — Helen Johnson💙 NO relation to Boris the Buffoon (@helstu89) February 14, 2022

Wonder if Aadi spiked her so Jacob would get the blame #Corrie — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) February 14, 2022

Aadi looks less than innocent if you ask me. #corrie — BurySue (@BurySue) February 14, 2022

That’s exactly what I was just thinking, he looks really shifty — #SaveNeighbours (@incrediblellis) February 14, 2022

Aadi looks guilty so I think it was him who spiking her. #Corrie — Justin Rafferty (@j_raff2021) February 14, 2022

I wonder if it was Aadi who spiked her 😱🤔🤦‍♀️#Corrie — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) February 14, 2022

Some fans think Max could have done it (Credit: ITV)

Another theory is that Max was trying to spike Daniel’s drink as revenge for pushing him down the stairs.

However Amy accidentally picked up Daniel’s drink before leaving the dance.

I think that Max put it in Daniel's drink,Daniel put his drink down next to Amy's & Amy mistakenly drunk that. I hope he leaves soon,he's getting on my nerves. Why can't his Nan Turner have him? Oh she can't can she?Because she's Wendy in #Emmerdale now! #Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/HUU5NOLwJv — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) February 15, 2022

It was Max. He intended it for Daniel.

Thats what the package was. #Corrie — Mary ماري 🏴‍☠️ (@Mary_Morris1) February 14, 2022

Max spiked Daniel but Amy took the drink instead…..Jacob gets the blame….👍🏻 #Corrie — Sarah (@Princess_bettii) February 14, 2022

I reckon it was Max that spiked the drink #corrie — AVNI (@avnidhir_x) February 14, 2022

So Max spiked Daniel's drink to show him how his dad felt when he got raped and then the drinks got mixed up! #Corrie — Nwando (@EbonyWan) February 14, 2022

