Coronation Street fans have TWO shocking theories about who spiked Amy Barlow

Amy collapsed outside of the club

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have two shocking theories about who spiked Amy Barlow in last night’s episode (Monday, February 14).

In last night’s double bill of Corrie, Amy, Asha, Aadi and Summer decided to go to clubbing with Amy’s boyfriend Jacob after their school Valentine’s dance.

Max Turner was recording the dance on his camera. He appeared to catch Amy pouring alcohol from her waterbottle into her drink.

Amy was at the dance with her friends, but was she spiked there? (Credit: ITV)

Soon Amy’s uncle and school teacher Daniel Osbourne went over to chat to the teens and put his drink down next to Amy’s drink.

When he realised they were drunk, he ordered them to leave. Before heading off, Amy picked up a drink, finished it and left.

Later Amy, Asha and Aadi met Jacob at the club, but soon Amy collapsed outside.

Asha called an ambulance and Aadi could be seen watching Amy get into an ambulance.

Asha immediately thought Jacob had given Amy drugs.

Coronation Street 14 Feb Amy becomes woozy and collapses as Jacob yells at Asha to call an ambulance
Amy collapsed outside of the club (Credit: ITV)

Jacob claimed he never gave her anything and thought she had been spiked before they even got to the club.

Later Steve told Asha and Aadi that doctors believe she’s taken GHB, which is a date rape drug.

He asked Asha and Aadi if either of them had it and Aadi claimed he didn’t know what it was.

Coronation Street fan theories about who spiked Amy

However fans have two theories, the first is that Aadi was the one who spiked Amy’s drink to get Jacob in trouble.

Some fans think Max could have done it (Credit: ITV)

Another theory is that Max was trying to spike Daniel’s drink as revenge for pushing him down the stairs.

However Amy accidentally picked up Daniel’s drink before leaving the dance.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

