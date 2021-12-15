Coronation Street fans furious as ‘gullible’ Emma falls for Curtis’s lies

Coronation Street fans were left furious as ‘gullible’ Emma falls for Curtis‘s lies about his heart condition.

For months, Curtis has been lying about having a life-limiting heart condition. Recently viewers discovered he’s not physically unwell, but doctors fear he may be suffering from a factitious disorder.

A factitious disorder is a mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick. They do this by deliberately producing, feigning or exaggerating symptoms.

Curtis is not dying (Credit: ITV)

This week, Curtis went away telling Emma and her family he was going to do the Three Peaks Challenge, but fans know that wasn’t the truth.

Emma panicked when she noticed Curtis left his pills at home, but when Tyrone’s daughter Ruby took one of the pills, Emma took her to hospital.

The doctor revealed that Ruby had only taken a vitamin and Emma was left confused.

Emma found out Curtis’s pills are vitamins (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 14) Curtis returned home to find Emma in tears.

She confronted him about the pills but Curtis kept saying he did have a heart condition.

Curtis said he had found a holistic plant-based regime because the heart pills he had been put on were giving him bad side-effects.

Emma was left confused and Curtis said all she needed to know was he was dying and it became clear Emma was starting to believe him.

Emma confronted Curtis but he continued to lie (Credit: ITV)

Curtis told her he felt he had been branded a liar and Emma looked like she was feeling guilty.

However fans were furious that ‘gullible’ Emma believed Curtis’s lies.

Oh Emma you gullible fool 🙄 #Corrie — 🌹Sasha🌹 (@Sasha_Rose_) December 14, 2021

#Corrie She’s as gullible as a sponge this girl! Come on Emma use your brains! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) December 14, 2021

#Corrie please, Emma is not gonna believe him. It's ridiculous — mellers1313 (@Mel_Navan) December 14, 2021

Don't fall for it Emma he is lieing to you 😡😡#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 14, 2021

Oh Emma you idiot #Corrie — Bradley Coombes (@bradleycoombes7) December 14, 2021

can't believe emma believes Curtis 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Corrie — pheebs (@_Pheebus) December 14, 2021

What’s next for Emma and Curtis?

Tonight (Wednesday, December 15) Emma goes to the hospital and quizzes Dr Handley about Curtis’s condition, but he refuses to give anything away.

Frustrated with getting no answers, Emma decides to call Neville. As she grills him about Curtis’ illness, will Neville tell her the truth?

