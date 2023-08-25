Fans of Coronation Street have been left devastated by recent scenes between Peter Barlow and Carla Connor on the soap. In a time of peace and serentity for the couple, the pair have been in a state of rare happiness.

But many viewers think that this will not last. With Peter actor Chris Gascoyne set to take some time off from the soap, Peter will be leaving Weatherfield soon.

Is Corrie laying it on thick in preparation for the heartbreak to come?

Peter and Carla have been suspiciously lovey-dovey lately (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans devastated by ‘adorable’ Peter and Carla scenes

As recent episodes aired, Coronation Street fans took to social media to discuss their upset at foreshadowing Peter and Carla’s future trauma. Some felt that the soap was being purposefully heart-rending ahead of Peter’s upcoming exit.

“Carla and Peter are adorable, they are doing it on purpose because Chris is leaving,” said one fan.

Carla and Peter are adorable they are doing it on purpose because Chris is leaving #Corrie — cam 🍻 (@soaps_extra) August 23, 2023

“Carla and Peter. Enjoy being happy, because it won’t last,” another said.

Carla and Peter. Enjoy being happy, because it won’t last #Corrie — Meep (@floweroflondon) August 23, 2023

Someone else wrote: “I love Peter with Carla obviously but his solo scenes recently have also been brilliant. I’m not ready for him to leave for good soon.”

“That scene with Carla and Peter was cute,” added one more.

What do the writers have planned for Peter and Carla?

Peter will be leaving Corrie later this year (Credit: ITV)

Corrie prepares for Peter Barlow exit

It was recently announced that Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter Barlow, will be leaving the soap soon. However, the writers are expected to leave the door open for his return.

Having been caught out stealing – and selling on – Rufus’s watch, Peter may now be implicated in Stephen Reid’s crimes. Could a prison sentence be in Peter’s future?

But how will Peter be leaving Weatherfield? And what does this mean for him and Carla?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

