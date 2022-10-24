Coronation Street fans ‘figure out’ who Stephen Reid’s next victim will be

Coronation Street fans think they’ve figured out who Stephen Reid‘s next victim will be.

Last month, Leo started to become more suspicious of Stephen.

But as he confronted Stephen, the former businessman killed Leo.

Now Coronation Street fans think they know who Stephen is going to kill next.

Stephen killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

Last month Leo began to become suspicious of Stephen after he discovered his sleeping in his car.

Things were made worse when Leo found out that Stephen had kissed his fiancée Jenny.

Leo started to do some digging and found out Stephen planned to have Audrey‘s house valued.

He then overheard Stephen and his wife Gabrielle talking about the debts he owed her.

Stephen made it look like Leo went to Canada alone (Credit: ITV)

Leo realised that Stephen was planning to use the equity on Audrey’s house to pay Gabrielle back.

Leo confronted Stephen but when he threatened to tell Audrey, they got into a physical altercation which led to Stephen pushing Leo off the factory gantry.

He fell into a bin and when Stephen checked on him, he was dead.

As Leo was going to move to Canada the next day with Jenny, Stephen made it look as if Leo had gone without her.

Teddy wants to find Leo (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans ‘figure out’ who Stephen’s next victim will be

However last week Leo’s dad Teddy came to the Rovers, explaining he was worried that he hadn’t heard from his son.

He wanted to get the police involved but Stephen tried to convince him not to.

But fans think that Stephen will end up killing Teddy as he tries to look for Leo.

One said: “Is Leo’s dad the next victim of rubbish villain Stephen?”

Is Leo’s dad the next victim of rubbish villain Stephen ? #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 21, 2022

A second tweeted: “Don’t let Leo’s dad near Stephen or bins.”

#corrie Don't let leo's dad near Stephen or bins pic.twitter.com/C4UsjXVT24 — Foxy ©(Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) October 21, 2022

Another added: “I think he is next on the list.”

I think he is next on the list. 😬 — ⭐Pat_Tee⭐ (@PatLovesTheatre) October 21, 2022

Other fans think that Stephen could end up killing Gabrielle as she’s made it clear she will expose his lies if he doesn’t pay her back.

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

