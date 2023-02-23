Coronation Street fans fearful that Max will take his own life after Alya visit

Fans of Coronation Street are fearful that young Max Turner will try to take his own life, after being visited by Alya Nazir in prison.

Max is currently serving time in the local STC (Secure Training Centre) for his part in Griff’s terror attacks on Weatherfield.

He was indicted after managing the gang’s social media, fueling the hatred that led to their bomb attack and Alya being stabbed.

Since his imprisonment, Max hasn’t had an easy time of it – being targeted and beaten up by his fellow inmates.

Full of guilt, he reached out to Alya.

Max tried to justify himself, but Alya was having none of it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street last night: Alya confronts Max

Last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 22) saw Alya pay a visit to Max at the STC.

Max tried to explain everything to Alya, telling her how his life was a mess.

However, Alya was having none of it.

Max was left devastated after she revealed everything that she had been through with the stabbing.

This led some viewers to worry whether Max might resort to drastic measures in his guilt and pain.

Max isn’t having an easy time of it at the STC (Credit: ITV)

Fans worry for Max’s mental state

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their concerns for Max.

Many felt that Max might attempt to take his own life following their confrontation.

“I’ve a horrible feeling Max will try to commit suicide,” wrote one fan.

I’ve a horrible feeling Max will try to commit suicide. #corrie — peggy carter ❤️️‍ (@MegWarr09285908) February 22, 2023

“I am worried Max is going to do something silly like kill himself,” said another.

I am worried Max is going to do something silly like kill himself. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/k1gNDgRYVG — Tuppence M (@Tuppence68) February 22, 2023

“Are we heading for a suicide attempt from Max?” wrote a third.

Are we heading for a suicide attempt from Max? #Corrie — PepperPot (@philm2244) February 22, 2023

“Is Max planning to kill himself because of everything Alya said? Sounds like he wants to gather them all to say his goodbyes,” another viewer asked.

Is Max planning to kill himself because of everything Alya said? Sounds like he wants to gather them all to say his goodbyes #coronationstreet #corrie — (@LexieAshmore) February 22, 2023

Max later phoned David and finally agreed to see him. In fact, he asked the whole family to visit him in prison.

Is he trying to make amends before it’s too late?

Could Max’s guilt and misery lead him to take his own life?

