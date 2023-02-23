Soaps

Coronation Street fans fearful that Max will take his own life after Alya visit

Max can't take the guilt

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street are fearful that young Max Turner will try to take his own life, after being visited by Alya Nazir in prison.

Max is currently serving time in the local STC (Secure Training Centre) for his part in Griff’s terror attacks on Weatherfield.

He was indicted after managing the gang’s social media, fueling the hatred that led to their bomb attack and Alya being stabbed.

Since his imprisonment, Max hasn’t had an easy time of it – being targeted and beaten up by his fellow inmates.

Full of guilt, he reached out to Alya.

An emotional-looking Alya talks to Max at the STC on Corrie
Max tried to justify himself, but Alya was having none of it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street last night: Alya confronts Max

Last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 22) saw Alya pay a visit to Max at the STC.

Max tried to explain everything to Alya, telling her how his life was a mess.

However, Alya was having none of it.

Max was left devastated after she revealed everything that she had been through with the stabbing.

This led some viewers to worry whether Max might resort to drastic measures in his guilt and pain.

Max battered and bruised in prison while talking to Alya on Coronation Street
Max isn’t having an easy time of it at the STC (Credit: ITV)

Fans worry for Max’s mental state

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to share their concerns for Max.

Many felt that Max might attempt to take his own life following their confrontation.

“I’ve a horrible feeling Max will try to commit suicide,” wrote one fan.

“I am worried Max is going to do something silly like kill himself,” said another.

“Are we heading for a suicide attempt from Max?” wrote a third.

“Is Max planning to kill himself because of everything Alya said? Sounds like he wants to gather them all to say his goodbyes,” another viewer asked.

Max later phoned David and finally agreed to see him. In fact, he asked the whole family to visit him in prison.

Is he trying to make amends before it’s too late?

Could Max’s guilt and misery lead him to take his own life?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Max Tries To Punch David | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Max Turner

Trending Articles

Gogglebox faves Jenny and Lee delight fans with announcement as they return to social media
Holby City's Rosie Marcel and, in a bubble, Jac is upset
Holby City star Rosie Marcel reveals devastating loss: ‘We’re so sad’
I'm A Celebrity logo with a male silhouette
I’m A Celeb star ‘limps’ after undergoing vasectomy as he reveals graphic details
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands and Prince Andrew being interviewed
Harry and Meghan left ‘high and dry’ after ‘worst PR disaster since Prince Andrew’
Kate and Gerry McCann and Madeleine girl Julia ll looking pained
‘Madeleine McCann girl’ Julia Wandelt given warning as she updates on DNA test
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding hands and Prince Andrew being interviewed
Harry and Meghan left ‘high and dry’ after ‘worst PR disaster since Prince Andrew’