Coronation Street fans fear for Yasmeen's future after spotting worrying clue

Coronation Street fans have been left fearing for Yasmeen's future after spotting a worrying clue in last night's episode (Wednesday, June 10).

After stabbing abusive husband Geoff in the neck, Yasmeen was taken to prison. Meanwhile, Geoff has been spinning lies and telling friends and family Yasmeen was the abusive one.

In last night's episode, viewers saw the continuation of Yasmeen's plea hearing where she pleaded not guilty.

As Yasmeen's legal team had not discussed her pleading not guilty, the plea hearing was put on hold for seven days.

Yasmeen worried she made a mistake pleading 'not guilty' (Credit: ITV)

News spread on the Street that Yasmeen had pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Yasmeen began to doubt her decision.

As she rang Alya she told her she was worried that she hadn't done the right thing and will end up going to prison.

But she was also concerned about upsetting Geoff and asked Alya to apologise to him on her behalf.

Viewers started to become concerned about Yasmeen and worried that she would change her plea to guilty.

Oh no Yasmeen having second thoughts about her plea 😟 #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) June 10, 2020

Don’t back down Yasmeen. You ARE innocent #Corrie — Carol (@c4r0lTM) June 10, 2020

Of course you have done the right thing Yasmeen #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) June 10, 2020

Me and everyone else - "Yes Yasmeen you have done the right thing!"#Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) June 10, 2020

Yasmeen’s still worried about upsetting Geoff...😩 #Corrie — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) June 10, 2020

What's next for Yasmeen and Geoff?

In Friday's episode (June 12) Sally's suspicions of her father-in-law continue to grow. But as she starts to doubt Geoff's story, she tells Tim that she wants Geoff out.

As Geoff is forced to move back to No.6, Tim feels bad. But when Eileen also says she isn't sure about Geoff's side of things, Tim starts to wonder about his dad's protestation of innocence.

Sally wants Geoff to move out (Credit: ITV)

Next week , Geoff turns on Sally when he begins to realise that she is leaning towards believe Yasmeen.

Sally refuses to sit with Tim and Geoff in the pub. Later, an angry Geoff confronts her at the factory and says she's forcing Tim to choose sides.

Geoff menacingly says the stress is too much for both him and Tim. He tells Sally it could kill him.

But is Geoff just going to push Sally to want to help Yasmeen even more?

Faye goes to live with Geoff

Geoff confronts Sally (Credit: ITV)

When Geoff tells Faye Sally has kicked him out and taken Yasmeen's side, Faye is furious with her dad and stepmum.

She soon packs her stuff and says she's moving in with her grandad. Tim is furious with Sally, while Geoff pretends to be sympathetic.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

