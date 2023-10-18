Coronation Street fans all fear for fan favourite as character goes ‘missing’

Recently in Coronation Street, storylines have focused on the comeuppance of Stephen Reid which ultimately ended in his death.

Peter Barlow finished the serial killer off when he ran him over outside of the Rovers.

Coronation Street fans have now all feared for a fan favourite after the character has gone ‘missing’ from these huge scenes.

Peter ran Stephen over (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter killed Stephen

Last week, Stephen Reid finally got his comeuppance after his crimes were all exposed.

With the police looking for him, Stephen was furious with Jenny for hiding his passport.

After hitting Sarah on the head with a glass bottle, Stephen made his way outside of the Rovers and threatened to kill Jenny.

However, he then dropped the bottle just as Peter spotted the commotion whilst in a cab.

He then accelerated the car and ran Stephen over, making him fall to the ground.

All of a sudden, Stephen was dead and it was all Peter’s doing. Unfortunately, the Weatherfield residents didn’t view Peter’s actions as heroic.

Audrey even branded Peter as a murderer who had killed Stephen in cold blood.

Fans are worried about Tracy’s whereabouts (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ fan favourite

After watching these big scenes, Coronation Street fans have now feared for a fan favourite as the character has gone ‘missing’ from the soap.

They’ve noticed that Tracy hasn’t been seen in a while and have wondered where she is. She would’ve thrived off seeing Stephen get his comeuppance.

She would’ve also had something to say about Peter getting arrested for Stephen’s murder.

One fan asked: “Where’s Tracy when you need her? She’d have loved this Stephen business.”

Where’s Tracy when you need her? She’d have loved this Stephen business #Corrie — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) October 17, 2023

Where is Tracey Love, Steve and Amy? #Corrie — Mike Baldwin  (@Ralph_Hapschatt) October 17, 2023

Another Coronation Street fan pondered: “Where’s Tracy in all of this?!”

A third person expanded this thought and commented: “Where are Tracy love, Steve and Amy?”

We miss Tracy! (Credit: ITV)

Where is Tracy?

Tracy hasn’t been involved in a big storyline since Amy’s rape. After May this year, Tracy’s hardly been seen.

But, just where is Tracy? Why hasn’t she been around to support Peter? Did Stephen murder Tracy without us knowing?

