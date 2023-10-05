Over on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, October 4), Carla confronted Stephen over his drugging of her drinks.

After receiving her test results, Carla pieced everything together and realised that Stephen had spiked her.

Coronation Street fans now fear for Carla as she finally confronts Stephen Reid.

Carla confronted Stephen over the spiking (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla confronted Stephen

Yesterday, Carla received her LSD test results back after realising that they’d been sent to the cab office by mistake.

She then told Peter that the results were positive – there were traces of LSD in her system.

Initially, Carla thought that Rufus had been the one to drug her. However, after looking back at the dates, she soon realised that Rufus couldn’t have been the one to spike her.

After being given a dodgy tasting tea by Michael, Carla was stunned to realise that Sarah and Stephen usually make the drinks.

With this, Carla confronted Stephen and told him that she was going to get proof that he was the one to spike her.

Afterwards, she headed to the police station but they couldn’t do anything without evidence.

DS Swain later spoke to Carla and told her that she had suspicions over Stephen but Carla needed to let him think that he was in the clear. Stephen, however, overheard this conversation.

Fans fear for Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Carla’s life

Coronation Street fans have now feared for Carla’s life after she confronted Stephen.

They worry that Carla might become Stephen’s next victim as he tries to get her off his case.

One fan commented: “And next on Stevie’s shopping list, a brand new bin for auntie Carla”

And next on Stevie’s shopping list, a brand new bin for auntie Carla #Corrie — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) October 4, 2023

Stephens going to kill Carla isn’t he? #corrie — 𝔹𝕠𝕣𝕟𝕋𝕠𝔹𝕖𝔸_𝕎𝕙𝕠𝕧𝕚𝕒𝕟!!!! (@emma1293) October 4, 2023

Carla needs to be careful – she's putting herself in the firing line 😬#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) October 4, 2023

A second Coronation Street viewer feared: “Stephen’s going to kill Carla isn’t he?”

Another person warned: “Carla needs to be careful – she’s putting herself in the firing line”

Carla warns Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla make Stephen pay?

Next week, Carla pays Jenny a visit and tells her that Stephen might be a murderer and that the police are looking into him.

But, with Carla becoming suspicious that Stephen killed Rufus, will she make him pay for his crimes?

