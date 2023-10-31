Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, October 30), Audrey continued with her vendetta against Peter.

However, she soon changed her tune and decided to put any bad blood to one side.

Coronation Street fans have now predicted a dark twist as they fear for Peter following these Audrey scenes.

Audrey made amends (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter and Audrey made up

After Peter killed Stephen, Audrey was desperate for Peter to be punished for the death of her son.

She’d argued that Stephen was never going to harm Jenny and therefore Peter had no need to kill him.

Audrey had wanted to see Peter locked away for murdering her son but the police ended up dropping the charges.

Last night, Audrey continued with her hatred towards Peter over what he did to Stephen.

However, after speaking to Ken, Audrey became concerned that Peter would fall off the wagon again.

She then went to visit Peter and told him that she no longer wanted to see him go to prison as she didn’t want Ken to lose him like she’d lost Stephen.

Fans think that Audrey is plotting against Peter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict dark twist for Peter

Coronation Street fans have now predicted a dark twist for Peter after watching Audrey do a complete U-Turn. They think that she’s plotting against him and hasn’t really buried the hatchet.

One fan asked: “Is Audrey being genuine? I want her to redeem herself for the Peter hate train, but I don’t want her to just be playing some dumb game to push him to drink.”

Is Audrey being genuine? I want her to redeem herself for the Peter hate train, but I don't want her to just be playing some dumb game to push him to drink. #Corrie — CallumP06 (@CallumPO6) October 30, 2023

Peter! Don't trust Audrey. I think she's going to put alcohol in your tea 😞☕ #Corrie — Mary 😁 (@MaryLuvsLaughin) October 30, 2023

Got a feeling Audrey’s on a mission here…gonna leave a bottle of whiskey when she leaves or something #Corrie — marie💎🍹🤪 (@gillyn4) October 30, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Peter! Don’t trust Audrey. I think she’s going to put alcohol in your tea.”

A third Coronation Street viewer predicted: “Got a feeling Audrey’s on a mission here… gonna leave a bottle of whiskey when she leaves or something.”

Does Audrey have a plan? (Credit: ITV)

Has Audrey really forgiven Peter?

So, Audrey’s gone from wanting Peter to go to prison one moment to making up with him the next – all thanks to a conversation with Ken.

We know that Ken can give some good words of wisdom, but surely this wouldn’t be enough to change Audrey’s feelings? Has Audrey really forgiven Peter? Or, is she secretly plotting against him?

