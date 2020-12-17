Coronation Street fans fear that Adam Barlow will die after he suffered a seizure in hospital in last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 16).

Last week, Adam was attacked by an unseen person in the Bistro.

Adam was attacked in the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

He was found by Ray and Debbie who called an ambulance and in hospital he was put in an induced coma.

However in last night’s episodes, as doctors attempted to bring him out of sedation, the machines suddenly started going off.

Adam had a fit (Credit: ITV)

Read more: EastEnders and Coronation Street: Fans accuse soaps of copying each other with ‘whodunit’ storylines

It was soon revealed that Adam had a fit. But the doctors gave him muscle relaxants and was back under sedation.

However fans are worried that Adam may not recover and could end up dying.

Can Adam just wake up now please 😥😥 #Corrie — Sarah (@sarahjayne_xxo) December 16, 2020

Really want Adam to wake up !! #Corrie — Queen Lauren 👑💓🎅🏻🎄🎄🎄 (@blue_laur11) December 16, 2020

adam better not die 😮#corrie — shirleysimpson (@shirley02394813) December 16, 2020

Afterwards, Daniel told Sarah that Adam was the only person who got him.

He also vowed to track down who attacked his nephew and make them suffer.

Coronation Street: Who attacked Adam?

Over the last week, Adam has made quite a few enemies on the cobbles.

I don’t want Adam to die!

Over the show’s 60th anniversary, Adam was forced to admit to his uncle Peter that he slept with his girlfriend, Carla.

Adam slept with Peter’s girlfriend Carla (Credit: ITV)

The confession was overheard by Adam’s wife Sarah. Meanwhile Carla was also furious with the solicitor for telling Peter what happened.

Later Adam also had a run in with Gary Windass, where he threatened to go to the police about him killing Rick Neelan.

However some fans have come up with their own theories. Some believe that Peter’s son Simon is responsible for Adam’s attack.

Simon was furious with Adam for sleeping with Carla (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Little Harry ‘grasses’ on mum Sarah, leaving viewers in stitches

In last night’s episode, it was revealed Adam’s office was vandalised. But it soon became clear that Simon was behind the vandalism as he hid the can of paint.

Who do you think attacked Adam?

Coronation Street airs on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm and Christmas Day at 7pm on ITV.

Have you been following this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.