Coronation Street fans were stunned as Colson Smith marked an incredible fitness achievement on social media.

The 23-year-old star, who plays Craig Tinker on the ITV soap, has completely transformed his body in recent years.

In a new post on Instagram today (January 10), Colson noted the importance of running throughout his journey.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith marks fitness achievement

Colson, 23, shared a series of photographs to mark two years since he began running.

The snaps showed the actor on various running treks, including one across a muddy field.

Alongside the post, Colson added: “2 Years as a runner. 10th January 2020 I went on my first run… 3086km’s later and I’m still loving every km.

I’ve learned so much about myself

“I’ve learned so much about myself while pounding the pavements and trails wherever I find myself.”

He concluded: “It’s always a good day to run.”

Colson’s soap co-stars rushed to congratulate the actor, with Brooke Vincent saying: “So proud of you xx.”

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has transformed his body in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Fallon added: “Love u.”

Gareth Pierce posted: “Happy Runniversary, lad!”

Meanwhile, Coronation Street fans couldn’t help but comment on Colson’s transformation.

One wrote: “Every time I see you I always do a double take and think amazing achievement.”

In addition, a second shared: “Amazing! What an inspiration you are! Enjoy your anniversary run! Hope it’s an exciting one!”

Another praised the star: “Such an amazing journey and you are an inspiration to many starting their running.”

Colson enjoys running when he’s not filming Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Colson opens up on his fitness journey

The actor previously discussed his fitness journey on This Morning last year.

Colson began losing weight during the first lockdown, and has since shed 10 stone.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the star explained that his weight issues began after being trolled on Corrie aged 11.

Speaking about his debut on the soap, Colson said: “Obviously I was quite excited, a young kid wanted to know what was going on and the first thing you do is search on Twitter to see what people are saying about you and see what they’re saying about your acting.

“They weren’t talking about my acting they were talking about the way I look and from a young age obviously I had a difficult time in school because I was always the odd one out.”

Colson also follows a strict food plan and exercises regularly to maintain his weight.

