Coronation Street fans divided as Glenda starts work at the Rovers

Fans of Coronation Street have found themselves divided as Glenda starts work at the Rovers.

In scenes recently aired on the ITV soap, Glenda Shuttleworth was offered a job at the Rovers by landlady Jenny Connor. Much to Eileen‘s annoyance, Glenda accepted the position.

And now, as Glenda starts work at the Rovers, Coronation Street fans are divided over whether that’s a good thing.

Jenny offers Glenda a job at the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans react to Glenda’s new job

Coronation Street fans voiced their opinions on Glenda’s Rovers role over on Twitter.

“I’ll say it again Glenda is going to be such an iconic character love her to bits,” one fan enthused.

Others loudly disagreed.

“My question is just: Why Glenda! Saw about three minutes of Corrie this evening, the Glenda character is absolutely awful. Another dead weight introduced with no point. The show is heading into the truly dire zone now,” said another fan.

“Why is Glenda staying anywhere? A totally tedious character,” one viewer agreed.

Much like some fans, Eileen is aghast to learn of Glenda’s job at the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Glenda gets to work

However, some felt that Glenda would be ideally placed behind the Rovers’ bar.

“I think Glenda would be a perfect fit behind the bar of the Rovers,” said one Corrie fan.

“Glenda working behind the bar is going to be absolutely iconic! I love it,” another cheered.

Others were in favour of the combination of Glenda, Jenny and Daisy all working together.

“I am so looking forward to Glenda working behind the bar! What a master stroke! Her, Jenny, and Daisy – what a dream team!” said a fan.

How will Glenda adapt to a job at the Rovers? (Credit: ITV)

Can Glenda hack it?

As Glenda got stuck into her new position behind the bar, some questioned the barmaid’s pint-pulling ability.

“Glenda pulling pints! More froth than beer!” said a shocked fan.

“Glenda’s pulling a pint of milk there by the looks of it,” another viewer said, aghast.

However, Glenda’s fans felt that the character reminded them of another Coronation Street icon:

“Glenda is giving off Raquel vibes,” said one fan.

Clearly not everyone agrees.

But, like it or not, it appears that Glenda is here to stay.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

