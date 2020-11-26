Coronation Street fans have been left disappointed as Leanne’s family has failed to return to support her through Oliver’s illness storyline.

Over the years, viewers have met several of Leanne’s family members. When she first arrived, she was living with stepmum Janice, dad Les Battersby and stepsister Toyah.

Toyah’s mum Janice was a mother figure to Leanne growing up (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2011, Leanne and her birth mother Stella were reunited. She also met Stella’s other daughter, Eva.

However the only one of these family members still living on the cobbles is Toyah.

Coronation Street: Leanne, Steve and Oliver’s storyline

Earlier this year, Leanne’s son Oliver began having seizures. He was later diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

The toddler was eventually put on life support. But soon Leanne and Steve were told there’s no hope of Oliver recovering.

Oliver has mitochondrial disease (Credit: ITV)

However Leanne refused to believe this and took the hospital to court. She kept fighting to keep Oliver’s life support on longer in the hopes they would one day find a cure.

But the judge decided it was in Oliver’s best interest to have his life support withdrawn.

Leanne decided to appeal the decision. However Steve told her he was not going to back her.

The devastated mum was prepared to represent herself when she was told no solicitor would represent her. But she struggled to understand the legal side of things. And with no one able to help, she broke down in tears.

Toyah has been supporting Leanne (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 26), Toyah told her sister that no one would blame her if she let Oliver go.

Devastated, Leanne told Steve that she would no longer be fighting the hospital.

Where’s all Leanne’s family?

However, throughout the storyline, viewers have been wondering why Leanne’s family haven’t returned to support her.

So #Corrie fans- is it just me or are we all disappointed that Leanne's entire family and family connections are not involved with the death of her son? Cuz I feel like that's a big missing piece of this puzzle. From Janice and Les to Stella and Eva… just missing. — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) November 26, 2020

Still no sign or mention of Liz, Jim, Les or Janice asking about their sick grandchild? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Corrie — ⚡️ᑕᖇᗩIG⚡️ (@cb_038) November 25, 2020

If I do have one tiny "criticism" (for want of a much better word) of #OliversStory, it's the lack of reference to more distant family members. One would've expected the odd little mention of Les, Janice, Stella, Eva & Michelle.

That aside, it has been told beautifully. #Corrie — John Hughes (@hughesjg) November 20, 2020

Where are Janice and Les Battersby? Oliver is their grandson. We know where Jim is and Liz is shacked up in a castle or something but the Battersbeeeees are awol #corrie — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) November 16, 2020

Viewers also wrote on social media that they were ‘in tears’ and heartbroken for Leanne over her decision.

Just watched last nights #Corrie for the first time my heart broke for Leanne. No body could’ve fought harder for their baby than she has. How do you say goodbye forever to the most precious person in the world to you? 💔💔💔 can’t even begin to imagine. — Jojo (@Redgirl2019) November 26, 2020

The hardest decision any parent would have to make but it is what's best for Oliver. Heart breakes for Leanne and Steve 💔#corrie — Shannon (@ohlooksarcasm) November 25, 2020

I'm not fighting anymore 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔. This is very very sad but well done Leanne for finally accpeting that the battle has been lost. You are doing what is in Oliver's best interests. #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) November 25, 2020

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

