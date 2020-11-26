Soaps

Coronation Street: Fans disappointed as Leanne’s family fail to return to support her through Oliver’s illness

Leanne's stepsister Toyah has been there for support

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Coronation Street fans have been left disappointed as Leanne’s family has failed to return to support her through Oliver’s illness storyline.

Over the years, viewers have met several of Leanne’s family members. When she first arrived, she was living with stepmum Janice, dad Les Battersby and stepsister Toyah.

Toyah’s mum Janice was a mother figure to Leanne growing up (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2011, Leanne and her birth mother Stella were reunited. She also met Stella’s other daughter, Eva.

However the only one of these family members still living on the cobbles is Toyah.

Coronation Street: Leanne, Steve and Oliver’s storyline

Earlier this year, Leanne’s son Oliver began having seizures. He was later diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

The toddler was eventually put on life support. But soon Leanne and Steve were told there’s no hope of Oliver recovering.

Oliver has mitochondrial disease (Credit: ITV)

However Leanne refused to believe this and took the hospital to court. She kept fighting to keep Oliver’s life support on longer in the hopes they would one day find a cure.

But the judge decided it was in Oliver’s best interest to have his life support withdrawn.

Leanne decided to appeal the decision. However Steve told her he was not going to back her.

The devastated mum was prepared to represent herself when she was told no solicitor would represent her. But she struggled to understand the legal side of things. And with no one able to help, she broke down in tears.

Toyah has been supporting Leanne (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 26), Toyah told her sister that no one would blame her if she let Oliver go.

Devastated, Leanne told Steve that she would no longer be fighting the hospital.

Where’s all Leanne’s family?

However, throughout the storyline, viewers have been wondering why Leanne’s family haven’t returned to support her.

Viewers also wrote on social media that they were ‘in tears’ and heartbroken for Leanne over her decision.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

