Coronation Street's Gemma has a mouth full of food and, in a bubble, Daisy is looking disgusted
Coronation Street fans make desperate plea to soap about Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ habit

Fans felt disgusted by the scenes

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday February 27, 2023), Gemma helped Daisy taste test some wedding cake samples.

She offered to be the first one to taste every single flavour.

Now, Coronation Street fans have made a desperate plea to the soap after witnessing Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ habit.

Coronation Street's Gemma, Ken, Daisy, Daniel and Jenny are cake testing
Gemma taste tested all of the cake flavours (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma tested wedding cake samples

Last night, Gemma, Ken, Daisy, Daniel and Jenny all gathered at the Barlows’ house to taste test some wedding cake samples.

Daisy opened the door and was shocked to see that Justin was delivering the cake parcel.

Inside, Daisy worried that Justin had poisoned the cakes.

She was apprehensive about eating them.

Gemma was really hungry and offered to be the first to taste test the cakes.

If she felt okay after thirty minutes then the cakes would be okay for the others to eat.

Daisy told Gemma that she couldn’t let her do that but Gemma insisted.

With this, everyone watched on as Gemma tested all of the different cake flavours.

Coronation Street's Gemma has her mouth full of food
Gemma ate with her mouth open (Credit: ITV)

Fans make plea over Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ habit

Whilst eating the cakes, Gemma ate and spoke with her mouth open.

She then proceeded to spit out the ginger cake as she didn’t like the flavour.

Now fans have made a desperate plea to the soap to stop airing scenes of Gemma eating, due to her ‘disgusting’ eating habit.

One Corrie viewer wrote: “Can the writers PLEASE listen… STOP showing Gemma eating and talking with her mouth full and wide open? IT IS DISGUSTING AND I DON’T WANT TO SEE IT ANYMORE!”

Another fan commented: “No more eating scenes for Gemma please, it’s not funny, it is disgusting and annoying!”

A third fan questioned: “Why does Corrie insist on showing us scenes of awful Gemma talking with her mouth full of food? It’s not funny or entertaining.”

A final viewer tweeted: “Why do they keep repeating Gemma eating with open mouth – its not funny its DISGUSTING!

Coronation Street's Gemma is shoving a cake into her mouth
Gemma ate like nobody was around (Credit: ITV)

Has Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ habit gone too far?

Gemma may have helped Daisy choose ‘rhubarb and custard’ as her wedding cake flavour, but this may have been at the expense of lots of Corrie viewers.

Those with a squeamish temperament perhaps would have liked to be warned before the scenes aired.

But, has Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ habit gone too far?

What do you think?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Gemma Taste The Cakes (27th February 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Were you grossed out by Gemma’s cake testing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

