Coronation Street fans demand character is axed over ‘dragged-out storyline’

Coronation Street fans are demanding a character is axed over a dragged-out storyline. Stephen Reid is the ITV soap’s latest serial killer but he’s proving very unpopular.

Having returned to the cobbles last June, Stephen first killed in September when Leo Thompkins met a sticky end. He soon went on to kill Leo’s dad Teddy.

Coronation Street fans want Stephen axed (Credit: ITV)

And earlier this year he killed businessman Rufus. And all the way through he has been plotting more murders including ex Elaine Jones.

But with the lengths Stephen has gone to, fans think he should have been caught by now. And in fact they are so sick of the storyline they want it axing along with Stephen.

One fan said: “Gosh have they dragged this story on, in regards to serial killers he’s been the most unbelievable. It’s very unbelievable that no one has noticed that Leo and Teddy have vanished off the face of the earth.

Coronation Street fans want Stephen Reid axed

“Yes they might be the only family that they had but surely they lived somewhere, had a house and a job. It’s very far fetched to think one their friends, neighbours or colleagues wouldn’t have reported Teddy missing.

“It’s going to be interesting to see Audrey’s response to her precious Stephen. Is this story ever going to end?”

A second said: “I loathed him to start with but it’s dragged on so long, got so far-fetched and, if possible, his acting has got even worse so I completely agree with you. He is DREADFUL but it’s comedy gold!”

Stephen failed to kill Elaine in Coronation Street but now fans want him axed (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “Just bring this to an end now please.” Another thundered: “Corrie will remain a joke until this storyline ends, Todd leaves and MacLeod is fired.

“And there is some way to go after that in getting this soap back on track, if it ever happens.” Another said: “Please Corrie get rid of Stephen it’s ridiculous now. #Corrie.”

Read more: Lucy Fallon reunites with Coronation Street co-stars amid return claims

A further fan said: “Someone! Anyone! For the love of God, please get rid of Stephen !! #Corrie.”

However, fans shouldn’t fear as they don’t have to wait long. Corrie boss Iain Macleod recently teased: “Bad guys always get their comeuppance in the end, don’t they? So, yes, 100%.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

