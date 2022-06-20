Coronation Street fans demand more ‘gritty’ storylines for Gail after ‘cringe’ singing scenes

Coronation Street fans have demanded better storylines for Gail after her singing scenes in last Friday’s episode (June 17).

Over the last few months Gail has been worried about Audrey‘s drinking.

Last week Gail was dancing around while cleaning the outside of the Bistro. But fans have called for her to have more interesting storylines instead of the comedic scenes.

Coronation Street: Gail and Audrey

Audrey has been staying with Gail at No.8 Coronation Street while having her eye operation.

However Gail has been growing increasingly concerned about her mother’s drinking.

Meanwhile Shona hasn’t been feeling right and turned to Bernie for help.

In last Friday’s scenes, Gail’s daughter-in-law Shona had her chakra’s cleansed by Bernie and her crystals.

While in the house Bernie told Shona that Gail’s brass elephant from Thailand was giving off a lot of negative energy and advised the Platts to get rid of it.

Coronation Street fans demand more ‘gritty’ storylines for Gail

Later, Gail was outside of the Bistro cleaning the door with her headphones on singing loudly to ‘Reach for the Stars’ by S Club 7.

As she got rid of the dirty water she ended up splashing Shona’s shoes.

While Shona dried off her shoes, Shona told Gail that the elephant is cursed and pointed out all the bad things that happened after Gail brought it home.

Gail thought Bernie was just trying to scam them, thinking the elephant could be worth something.

She agreed to take it to be valued but fans pointed out that bad things have happened to the Platt family for years.

Fans were also unhappy with the direction that the character Gail is going in and demanded more serious storylines for the character instead of ‘cringe’ singing scenes.

#corrie “Comedy” Gail makes me cringe. 😖 — Lisa Woodford (@LeceWoody) June 17, 2022

Totally agree #corrie @itvcorrie need to do more with Gail, and stop the ‘giddy Gail’ character. Helen Worth deserves more. — BRITinFLORIDA (@SmilieFlorida) June 18, 2022

Gail needs a big story of her own. She's just a supporting character these days. It's probably difficult for the writers if Helen Worth only does so many eps a year. I miss Gail shouting her head off in big dramatic scene's 😂 I get the impression Helen maybe isn't up to — Robert Downey (@robbie109) June 19, 2022

I wish the writers would stop treating Gail Platt like a joke! Remember her battles with Ivy. This is NOT the Gail I grew up watching. #Corrie — Mr Trick (@MrTrick4) June 17, 2022

Oh stop making Gail look more stupid in every episode she is in. Women her age are not like that #Corrie — Anne Mackle (@cassam101) June 17, 2022

All the gritty storylines Gail has had in the past and now she is the street clown #Corrie — Miss Popcorn🍿💙🦁🇬🇧 #MissSparkleDesigns ⭐ 🐰❤🐻 (@zamp69wall) June 17, 2022

Isn't it embarrassing! I'm cringing. — Lady P of the South East🌹 #Toriesout (@eltham_girl) June 17, 2022

Why are they turning Gail into a doddering old weirdo? #Corrie — CeCe (@_Ce_Ce__) June 17, 2022

I thought have thought the Platts had a fair bit of bad luck even before Gail brought the ornament back from Thailand? #Corrie — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) June 17, 2022

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

