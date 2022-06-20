Coronation Street Gail
Coronation Street fans demand more ‘gritty’ storylines for Gail after ‘cringe’ singing scenes

Fans want more storylines for Gail

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have demanded better storylines for Gail after her singing scenes in last Friday’s episode (June 17).

Over the last few months Gail has been worried about Audrey‘s drinking.

Last week Gail was dancing around while cleaning the outside of the Bistro. But fans have called for her to have more interesting storylines instead of the comedic scenes.

Gail has been worried about Audrey’s drinking (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail and Audrey

Audrey has been staying with Gail at No.8 Coronation Street while having her eye operation.

However Gail has been growing increasingly concerned about her mother’s drinking.

Meanwhile Shona hasn’t been feeling right and turned to Bernie for help.

In last Friday’s scenes, Gail’s daughter-in-law Shona had her chakra’s cleansed by Bernie and her crystals.

While in the house Bernie told Shona that Gail’s brass elephant from Thailand was giving off a lot of negative energy and advised the Platts to get rid of it.

Fans want more serious storylines for Gail (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand more ‘gritty’ storylines for Gail

Later, Gail was outside of the Bistro cleaning the door with her headphones on singing loudly to ‘Reach for the Stars’ by S Club 7.

As she got rid of the dirty water she ended up splashing Shona’s shoes.

While Shona dried off her shoes, Shona told Gail that the elephant is cursed and pointed out all the bad things that happened after Gail brought it home.

Gail thought Bernie was just trying to scam them, thinking the elephant could be worth something.

She agreed to take it to be valued but fans pointed out that bad things have happened to the Platt family for years.

Fans were also unhappy with the direction that the character Gail is going in and demanded more serious storylines for the character instead of ‘cringe’ singing scenes.

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

