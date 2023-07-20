Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 19), Tim confronted Stephen over his lies to both him and Elaine.

He then caused Stephen to have a head injury after an altercation, with Tim ending up being arrested.

After this, Coronation Street fans have demanded justice for Tim after his arrest.

Coronation Street: Tim was arrested

Last night, Elaine was preparing to go on a break away to the Peak District with Stephen.

However, when she was at Gail’s, she spotted a family photo that revealed Stephen’s Seagull Ltd client to in fact be his ex wife, Gabrielle.

Realising that Stephen had lied to her, Elaine rushed off to see Tim whilst Stephen sat in the car. She pretended that she was just heading to the shop.

Explaining the revelation to Tim, the pair then went through a red box of Stephen’s files. They found the life insurance documents that Stephen had taken out in Elaine’s name.

Tim then protected his mum by confronting Stephen in the flat, threatening to go to the police. However, he soon shoved Stephen and made him hit his head.

Soon enough, Stephen was found with a head injury, bleeding out in the Street.

Later on, with Stephen in hospital, Craig turned up to arrest Tim for the assault.

Coronation Street fans demand justice for Tim

Coronation Street fans are demanding justice for Tim after his arrest.

They don’t want anything bad to happen to him as he was only looking out for Elaine.

One fan commented: “If Tim goes down for this I want more than the free Deirdre Rachid campaign”

Poor Tim, he’s innocent, it was only a little shove…😥😄 #Corrie — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) July 19, 2023

This is so unfair – Tim was doing all the detective work!! #Corrie — Louise Hazeldine (@LouiseHazeldine) July 19, 2023

Another person commented: “Poor Tim, he’s innocent, it was only a little shove…”

A third Coronation Street viewer exclaimed: “This is so unfair – Tim was doing all the detective work!!”

Coronation Street: Will Tim go to prison?

Tim’s found evidence that Stephen was up to no good. Perhaps he’ll be able to make the assault look like self-defence.

Or, maybe he won’t. Will Tim end up going to prison whilst Stephen gets let off the hook?

