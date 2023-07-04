Coronation Street fans have started to fear for a couple of the soap’s major characters as they haven’t been seen in ages.

After last night’s episode (Monday, July 3), fans have shared their concerns online.

But, who has gone missing and where have they disappeared off to in Coronation Street?

A couple of characters are missing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street favourites go missing

Nothing goes amiss with Coronation Street fans – the eagle-eyed viewers are always spotting important details in the soap.

This time is no different as after last night’s episode soap fans have shared concerns for a couple of characters online.

They’re worried as to the whereabouts of two fan favourites as they’re nowhere to be seen.

They haven’t been on screen for weeks with fans having no idea as to where they could be or as to why they’re currently missing.

Where are they? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Asha and Peter

Coronation Street fans have demanded answers as Asha and Peter haven’t been seen for a while.

They’ve gone missing without any explanation making fans wonder where they are.

One person tweeted: “Where is Peter? Also Asha? It’s been ages since we saw them.”

Another fan commented: “Where is Asha???? Literally not been seen in MONTHS!!!”

A third person agreed and wondered: “Where are Peter and Dev’s kids??? Missing in action???”

Where are they? (Credit: ITV)

Where have Peter and Asha gone?

Peter hasn’t been seen in quite a while. We’ve seen a lot of Carla but Peter’s never in the flat when she and Ryan are there. How bizarre.

Asha has also disappeared for quite some time, with no explanation as to where she is either.

But, where are Peter and Asha? Why haven’t they been on screen? When will they return?

