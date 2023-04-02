Coronation Street fans demand another character leaves the cobbles with Faye Windass

Coronation Street fans are demanding another character leaves when Faye Windass departs the cobbles. It was reported today that actress Ellie Leach is to leave the soap.

Her character Faye Windass will depart Weatherfield in July. But fans don’t think she should go alone. They are desperate for her to take another character with her – Craig Tinker.

Coronation Street fans want Craig Tinker to leave with Faye Windass (Credit: YouTube)

One said: “It’s just a shame she can’t take Craig with her!” A second said: “Thank God for that. Hope she takes Tinker with her.”

A third said: “Not surprised she’s leaving the story with her daughter has felt like it’s leading to an exit. However I’m surprised that it looks like she was axed. I just hope she takes Craig with her.”

Another said: “The article makes it sound like she’s been axed. Whilst I’m not the biggest fan of Faye and I won’t be too sad to see her go, there’s other characters I would have axed before her.

Coronation Street fans want another character gone

“Hopefully she’s not the only one leaving. Could she take Craig with her please?!”

“I must admit that’s the first thing I thought when I read it was Faye leaving,” said another. “Please don’t tell me they’ve axed Faye and not Craig too?”

According to reports bosses have decided to write out Faye and her last scenes will air on the ITV soap in July. But there is some good news for the star. Bosses will not kill her character off.

Will Coronation Street fans get their wish and see Faye and Craig pack their bags for a new life away from Weatherfield? (Credit: ITV)

And while bosses have declined to comment on the reports, an insider has spoken out. A source told The Sun: “Ellie’s been on the soap since she was 10 years old so it’s all she’s known, she sees the cast like an extension of her family. She’s sad to be leaving, but grateful that her character won’t be killed off.”

And actress Ellie is planning to take her exit as a positive. The insider added: “She’s going to have a go at trying other acting roles for a bit.”

Ellie opened up earlier this year about her long time on the cobbles. She said: “I feel like I don’t realise until I say it out loud!

“I have been in Coronation Street for 12 years but it literally feels like I started yesterday. 12 years! That’s like, over half my life! It’s mental.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

