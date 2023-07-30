Coronation Street fans are demanding action amid claims the soap is in a crisis. The ITV soap is at the top of the ratings but fans are lashing out at the state of the show.

They have grown sick of repeated storylines, darkness and crime plots. Instead they think the show needs a total reboot.

Coronation Street fans say the soap is in crisis – and desperately needs action (Credit: ITV)

“It’s terrible,” wrote one fan. “It desperately needs new management and writers who can axe the never ending deadwood and realise that we don’t need a serial killer in it ever again.”

A second said: “I watched it up until last week. I’ve loved it for over 40 years. I still care about it as a show.

“But it just isn’t good enough for me to waste time sitting through all of it any more – especially now there are ways to keep up with what’s happening in general without spending nearly three hours a week watching something that I don’t really recognise as Corrie. It desperately needs changed, but that won’t happen while ratings are reasonably steady.”

Another said: “I wish they’d go back to basics, and just tell a story about ordinary folk in an ordinary street like they did in the early days.

“Issues were more about affairs of the heart, rivalries, successes, failures. When someone died, it was largely due to old age, illness, or accident not because they were being caught up in a gun heist or some kind of major disaster.

“I get how they want to discuss various issues, but there seems to be more issues and far fetched storylines than anything else. I’m hard pushed to think of a character who (little kids aside) who hasn’t done time in prison.

“There’s been three serial killers I can think of off the top of my head – from the same street? I couldn’t even name one from my own town and I’m glad of that.

“It’s become as dark and depressing as EastEnders, horrible sinister characters popping up like ‘whack a mole’. It lost its way a long time ago, you only have to look at some of the classic Corrie episodes to see that!”

Stephen Reid’s reign of terror on Coronation Street hasn’t excited fans (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Corrie’s issues are deeper than just the team running it. ITV has a major part to play. Coronation Street is no longer their staple show, it’s a brand.

“And with brands, people get scared of change in case fans abandon ship and they stop making money from it. However with a show like Corrie, if it doesn’t grow and change, it dies.

“Hence why we are seeing our 900th repeat of the Hillman story, hence why Underworld has shut down and reopened more times than people have been on holiday abroad since covid and hence why no story has a long term impact anymore.

“The show is so easy to fix. It just needs to find its heart again. And ITV need to back off and let change happen organically.”

