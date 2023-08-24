Coronation Street's Cassie, Tyrone, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street fans make dark prediction that history will repeat itself for Tyrone after Cassie arrival

Here's 'Cassie giving out Kirsty Soames vibes'

By Tamzin Meyer

Over on the cobbles last night (Wednesday, August 23), Coronation Street character Tyrone introduced his mum Cassie to Abi and Kevin.

Cassie was furious with Tyrone for introducing her to a recovering drug addict, believing that he was meddling in her life.

Now, Coronation Street fans have made a dark prediction that history will repeat itself for Tyrone after Cassie’s arrival.

Tyrone invited his friends over (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Cassie was furious with Tyrone

Last night, Tyrone invited Kevin and Abi round to join him and Cassie for dinner.

He then introduced Abi to Cassie by explaining that she was also a recovering drug addict.

Cassie then lashed out at Tyrone, believing that he’d set the dinner up with the intention of getting Abi to help Cassie on her recovery journey.

Tyrone reassured Cassie that this wasn’t the case, promising not to bring up the subject again.

Later on, Cassie was still bitter as she told Tyrone that she would tell him every grim aspect of her drug addiction if he really wanted her to.

Tyrone was then made to feel guilty for inviting Abi round and bringing up the topic of recovery.

Coronation Street's Kirsty is crying in court
Is Cassie the new Kirsty? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict that history will repeat itself for Tyrone

Coronation Street fans have spotted some similar traits between Tyrone’s mum, Cassie, and his ex, Kirsty.

They reckon that Cassie will turn controlling and start abusing Tyrone in a bid to get cash for her next fix.

One person wrote: “Cassie giving out Kirsty Soames vibes. She better not start hitting our Tyrone next time she wants some money for a fix.”

Another Coronation Street fan tweeted: “I feel like Tyrone’s mum is going to turn abusive on him like Kirsty.”

A third agreed and commented: “Manipulation tactics there from Cassie to Tyrone. I would not be surprised if she turns out to be abusive.”

Is Tyrone in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Cassie abuse Tyrone?

Cassie’s proved that she can be manipulative but Tyrone’s so thrilled that she’s back in his life that this behaviour has washed over him.

Evelyn’s warned him about Cassie but at the moment she can’t do anything wrong as far as he’s concerned.

But, will Cassie abuse Tyrone? Is history about to repeat itself once more?

Coronation Street - Kirsty Confesses

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

