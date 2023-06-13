Stephen looking flustered on Coronation Street against Rovers background; inset, show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out Stephen’s downfall

The fans think Stephen may have bitten off more than he can chew

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street are convinced that they have ‘figured out’ how serial killer Stephen Reid is about to meet his downfall on the soap. This comes as he began plotting his latest scheme – tampering with fiancée Elaine’s medication.

But how could this lead to his undoing?

Stephen and Elaine talk on Corrie
Carla is selling up – and Stephen wants Elaine to buy in (Credit: ITV)

Elaine in danger as Stephen charts his next move?

Last night’s episode of Corrie (airing Monday, June 12) saw Stephen in trouble when Elaine refused to invest in Underworld, buying out Carla’s share of the business. Frustrated by Elaine’s stubborn refusal to join him in his plan, Stephen plotted his next move.

As the episode ended, he swapped her medication out for caffeine pills. This led some fans to wonder whether Stephen could be planning to kill Elaine next.

Elaine’s death would be handy for Stephen in more ways than one – after Jenny implied that the only thing stopping them from being together was the fact that he’s set to marry Elaine. With Elaine gone, Stephen would not only get her money, but also be free to make a move on Jenny.

Stephen and Elaine talk angrily on Coronation Street
Elaine refused to take part in Stephen’s bid to buy out Carla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s downfall

As the episode aired, fans shared their thoughts about the storyline on Twitter. Some predicted that Stephen getting with Jenny could ultimately lead to the killer’s downfall.

“He’s going after Elaine for death insurance but I doubt he achieves nothing more than her being hospitalised. It’s Owen who needs to watch out. He’s going to be next and Jenny will be unhappy. But between Elaine and Owen, Stephen is about to make a serious mistake. End of,” predicted one fan.

“Can Jenny be the one to take down Stephen please and thank you,” said another.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, another fan shared a theory of their own, writing: “I don’t think she’ll die but this will be the beginning of his downfall. Like Elaine ends up having bloodwork and it shows some abnormality than casts suspicion on Stephen.”

Stephen and Owen in tense conversation at the Rovers
Owen confronts Stephen about his lies (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s lies discovered by Jenny and Owen

Last night’s episode showed Stephen under fire as both Jenny and Owen compared notes – and discovered that he’d been lying to them both. Attempting to dissuade the pair from any romantic entanglement, Stephen had told Jenny that Owen described her as a ‘bunny boiler.’

But when Jenny confronted Owen, she discovered the lies Stephen had been telling. And with Stephen now having made an enemy of Owen – who threatened to fire him once he took over Underworld himself – it looks as though his downfall could be at hand.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Stephen Swaps Elaines Medication for Caffeine Pills | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Stephen Reid

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby / Vanessa Feltz
Vanessa Feltz admits ‘truth’ behind ‘toxic’ This Morning claims as she reveals the ‘real’ Holly Willoughby
Danielle Harold appearing on The One Show; inset, as Lola on EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders star Danielle Harold shares hopes for return as Lola
Coleen Nolan on Loose Women, and Kim Woodburn on This Morning
ITV ‘needs full investigation’ as Kim Woodburn claims she was ‘set up’ by Loose Women: ‘I was pulled to pieces’
Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days
Vanessa Feltz on This Morning and ex Ben singing
Vanessa Feltz makes sad confession about new relationship following ex’s cheating
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle frown
Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as she lays down the law over Prince Harry’s ‘other women’