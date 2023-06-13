Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out Stephen’s downfall

Fans of Coronation Street are convinced that they have ‘figured out’ how serial killer Stephen Reid is about to meet his downfall on the soap. This comes as he began plotting his latest scheme – tampering with fiancée Elaine’s medication.

But how could this lead to his undoing?

Elaine in danger as Stephen charts his next move?

Last night’s episode of Corrie (airing Monday, June 12) saw Stephen in trouble when Elaine refused to invest in Underworld, buying out Carla’s share of the business. Frustrated by Elaine’s stubborn refusal to join him in his plan, Stephen plotted his next move.

As the episode ended, he swapped her medication out for caffeine pills. This led some fans to wonder whether Stephen could be planning to kill Elaine next.

Elaine’s death would be handy for Stephen in more ways than one – after Jenny implied that the only thing stopping them from being together was the fact that he’s set to marry Elaine. With Elaine gone, Stephen would not only get her money, but also be free to make a move on Jenny.

Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s downfall

As the episode aired, fans shared their thoughts about the storyline on Twitter. Some predicted that Stephen getting with Jenny could ultimately lead to the killer’s downfall.

“He’s going after Elaine for death insurance but I doubt he achieves nothing more than her being hospitalised. It’s Owen who needs to watch out. He’s going to be next and Jenny will be unhappy. But between Elaine and Owen, Stephen is about to make a serious mistake. End of,” predicted one fan.

“Can Jenny be the one to take down Stephen please and thank you,” said another.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, another fan shared a theory of their own, writing: “I don’t think she’ll die but this will be the beginning of his downfall. Like Elaine ends up having bloodwork and it shows some abnormality than casts suspicion on Stephen.”

Owen confronts Stephen about his lies (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s lies discovered by Jenny and Owen

Last night’s episode showed Stephen under fire as both Jenny and Owen compared notes – and discovered that he’d been lying to them both. Attempting to dissuade the pair from any romantic entanglement, Stephen had told Jenny that Owen described her as a ‘bunny boiler.’

But when Jenny confronted Owen, she discovered the lies Stephen had been telling. And with Stephen now having made an enemy of Owen – who threatened to fire him once he took over Underworld himself – it looks as though his downfall could be at hand.

