Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out what Abi and Tez are planning

Coronation Street fans think they’ve figured out what Abi and Tez are planning.

Earlier this year, Abi’s son Seb was murdered by Corey Brent.

However Corey was found not guilty of Seb’s murder and Kelly Neelan was found guilty and has just been sentenced to life with a minimum of 15 years.

After the verdict, Abi left the street to go and stay with her cousin.

Abi left the street after Corey was found not guilty (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, October 6) Kevin was unable to get in contact with fiancée Abi and tried to find her.

But when he found out she wasn’t with her cousin, and that Sally hadn’t heard from Abi either, he became worried and reported her missing to the police.

Later Kevin discovered that £2k had been taken from his and Abi’s joint account.

Fearing she was using the money for drugs, Kevin set off to try and find her. He went to a pub called Dog & Gun and asked locals if they’d seen her.

Kevin met Tez, but does he know something? (Credit: ITV)

It seemed like Kevin was having no luck, but he soon recognised a man, called Tez, who walked into the pub.

Kevin realised Tez was Abi’s ex and Seb’s father.

Coronation Street fans think Tez and Abi are plotting revenge

Kevin told Tez that Seb had been murdered and he seemed upset. Tez assured Kevin that he hadn’t seen Abi.

However as Kevin got up to leave, Tez got a phone call. After Kevin left, it became clear Tez was talking to Abi.

What are Tez and Abi planning? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi returns with a huge secret

He told her that Kevin had been sniffing around and if Kevin found out what they were doing, he would back out.

But now fans already think they know what Abi and Tez are up to. They believe Abi and Tez are plotting revenge on Corey for killing their son.

1. How has Abi drawn £2000 out of an ATM? The limit is usually £300

2. If a large amount of cash was withdrawn the bank would be on the phone to Kev

3. Bet she's off to buy a gun #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) October 6, 2021

So Abi and her ex Tez has teamed up? They’re gonna go after Corey ain’t they?! 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ #Corrie — Owen 👻 (@itzzzo_) October 6, 2021

So, Abi went to tell Tez and they're both going after Corey #Corrie — mostly-at-home-in-london 💙 (@floweroflondon) October 6, 2021

I called it right 👏🏼👏🏼 Tez and Abi are in cahoots with each other. But what are they up too? 🤔🤔. Hopefully it's nothing dodgy #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) October 6, 2021

Tez and Abi deffo planning to get revenge on Corey #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) October 6, 2021

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is Abi’s ex, Tez? Where have you seen Seb’s dad before?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.