Coronation Street fans convinced they’ve figured out big Christmas storyline

Coronation Street fans are convinced they know what the big Christmas storyline will be this year.

Recently Stephen Reid killed Leo Thompkins as he found out about Stephen’s plans to steal from Audrey.

However fans think they know what will happen at Christmas with this plot.

Stephen killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen murdered Leo

After discovering Stephen was sleeping in his car, Leo became suspicious of his behaviour.

He began to do some digging and was confused to learn that Stephen tried to have Audrey‘s house valued without her knowledge.

Stephen tried to make out it was an error, but Leo didn’t trust him.

Leo then found out that Stephen kissed his fiancée Jenny during their brief split, making him hate Stephen more.

Stephen took Leo’s body away (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans convinced they’ve figured out big Christmas storyline

After speaking to the estate agent that Stephen booked to value Audrey’s home, Leo followed Stephen.

He overheard Stephen and his wife Gabrielle and realised that Stephen had stolen from her. He also learnt that Stephen planned to used the equity from Audrey’s house to pay his wife back.

Leo confronted Stephen on the factory gantry and threatened to call Audrey and expose her son’s lies.

Stephen and Leo began to fight and Leo hit his head on the metal railing.

Stephen then pushed him off the gantry and Leo fell to his death.

Later Stephen disposed of Leo’s body and snuck into the Rovers, taking Leo’s things to make it seem like he went to Canada by himself.

However fans think that Jenny and other cobbles residents will find out that Stephen killed Leo on Christmas Day.

I wonder if Stephen getting caught out will be the big Christmas storyline?@itvcorrie @SallyAnMatthews #Corrie — Sydney Lambert (@CHG3899) September 28, 2022

#corrie How long do we predict this Leo story will go on for then? Christmas? New year? — Sally (@Sally33903769) September 28, 2022

Got a feeling that the ‘Stephen serial killer’ storyline is going to be Corrie’s big Christmas storyline… #Corrie — Spartacus2906 (@spartacus2906) September 28, 2022

Dead body dirt under the nails! Get it sorted Stephen you'll never keep off the suspicion until xmas acting like this haha #corrie — Ladles Soph (@sofaneilas) September 28, 2022

Jenny thinks Leo left without her

As Jenny discovered Leo’s passport and suitcase was gone, she believed he went to Canada and didn’t want to be with her anymore.

Will she find out the truth at Christmas?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

