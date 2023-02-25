Coronation Street fans convinced there will be a murder – but it won’t be by Stephen Reid

Coronation Street fans are convinced there will be a murder – but it won’t be Stephen Reid responsible.

While the serial killer has been busy terrorising Carla Connor in an attempt to steal her business, fans think there’s a vacancy open.

Daisy is in serious danger from Justin (Credit: ITV)

With Daisy Midgeley being terrorised by stalker Justin Rutherford, she had found little help from the police.

In last night’s episode one of the cops investigating the stalking was reprimanded for stalking her himself.

But even after she thought she had a win, Justin returned to ruin it.

Daisy faced off against him, telling him he meant nothing to her.

“I hate what happened earlier, okay?” he told her at the pub.

“Yeah, that makes two of us,” replied Daisy.

Coronation Street stalking to turn to murder?

Justin added: “I should never have called the police. I wasn’t in a good place.”

“Now we have to make it right.”

But Daisy told him: “We? There’s that word again.”

“I’m willing to give you another chance, Daisy,” Justin said to an incredulous Daisy and Daniel.

“I knew you were deluded but this is just a whole new level,” she told him. “Go away Justin, you’re nothing to me and you never will be.”

“Come on, time’s up,” Daniel Osbourne added escorting Justin out.

But later when Daisy was alone, Justin appeared and was more threatening this time.

He left her terrified and shaking with passersby having to step in to see him off.

And now fans are convinced Daniel will do whatever it takes to protect Daisy.

They even think he will go as far as to kill Justin to put an end to things once and for all.

One said: “I can see Daniel killing Justin the stalker #Corrie.”

Even the police wouldn’t help Daisy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Will Daniel kill Justin?

A second said: “Considering how many times Daniel’s gotten clean away with pushing people downstairs, why doesn’t he just offer to *show* Justin Weatherfield’s finest spiral staircases?

“Nobody’s fault if someone has a clumsy moment #Corrie.”

A third said: “If Daniel was a proper Mancunian Man he’d have knocked Justin into next week before he uttered a word #Corrie.”

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

However, others are convinced Daniel will become Justin’s victim.

One said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Justin attempts to kidnap Daisy or Daniel on the wedding day. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie.”

Another added: “#Corrie I have a feeling Daniel’s life could be in danger now, how far will this Justin go to be with Daisy.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.